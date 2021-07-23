Tokyo Olympics schedule: What's on this weekend (July 24-25)

July 24-25 Tokyo Olympics live streams • U.S. — Watch via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch for free on BBC iPlayer

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

And let the events begin! The opening ceremony has taken place, which means it's time to watch the Tokyo Olympics live steams July 24-25.

The weekend is packed with events, from soccer to gymnastics to basketball. Archery, badminton, table tennis and weightlifting are also all in the mix.

Below, we've got a guide to notable Olympics events airing on TV on Saturday and Sunday, including the Team USA women's soccer (or football, if you prefer) facing against the New Zealand. But if you don't want to wake up at the very early hour, American time, to watch the game live, expect to catch replays on Peacock, among other services. Speaking of Peacock, it's a must for watching the Team USA basketball games live online.

For the full list of what's happening this weekend at the Olympics, scroll all the way down to the bottom of the page.

How to watch today's Tokyo Olympics live streams with a VPN

If you're away from home, or can't watch channels you need for the Tokyo Olympics, you can still get the livestreams with a virtual private network, or VPN.

A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch the Tokyo Olympics live streams on BBC iPlayer, even though they're not in the U.K.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another website and watch the games.

How to watch today’s Tokyo Olympics live streams in the U.S.

Today (and tomorrow's) televised events are spread across NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), USA, CNBC and the Olympic Channel.

Here are some of Team USA's notable events to watch, plus start times and channels. For the full schedule of all events, head to Olympics.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 24

Water Polo, Men's: USA vs. Japan @ 1 a.m. ET (CNBC)

Softball: USA vs Mexico @ 2 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

Tennis: Singles and doubles first round @ 2 a.m. (Olympic Channel)

Water Polo, Women's: USA vs. Japan @ 2 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

Soccer, Women's: USA vs. New Zealand @ 7:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

Volleyball, Men's – USA vs. France @ 9 a.m. ET (NBC)

Beach Volleyball, Women's: USA vs. China @ 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Softball: USA vs. Australia @ 8 p.m. (CNBC)

Skateboarding: Men’s Street Final @ 8:30 p.m. (NBC)

Beach Volleyball, Men's: USA vs Netherlands @ 9 p.m. (NBCSN)

Swimming, Women’s: 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final @ 9:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

SUNDAY, JULY 25

Diving, Women’s: Synchronized Springboard Final @ 2 a.m. (CNBC)

Tennis: Singles and doubles first round @ 2 a.m. (Olympic Channel)

Basketball 3x3, Women's: USA vs Russian Olympic Committee @ 8 a.m. ET (NBC)

Gymnastics: Women’s Team Competition @ 7 p.m. (NBC)

Skateboarding: Women’s Street Final @ 8 p.m. (CNBC)

Beach Volleyball: USA vs China @ 9 p.m. (NBCSN)

Softball: USA vs Japan @ 9 p.m. (USA)

Swimming: Finals @ 9:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Water Polo, Women's: USA vs China @ 11 p.m. (USA)

If you don't have a cable or satellite package, and have cut the cord, you can get those channels via live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which starts at $35, and you'll want Sling Blue + the Sports Extra pack (an $11 per month add-on) to get NBCSN, the Olympics Channel and USA. Fubo has all of those channels, and many more, in its $65 per month package.

Sling TV : You can get USA and NBC SN in the Sling Blue package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. Fubo's dozens of channels include USA and NBC SN, as well as the Olympics channel.

How to watch today’s Tokyo Olympics events in the UK

Brits have it easy. All of their Olympics coverage is centralized — for free without commercials — on the BBC and its BBC iPlayer.

You can find the complete schedule of Olympics on the BBC here.

If you're traveling outside of the U.K. and have a valid U.K. TV license, you can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch today's Tokyo Olympics events in Canada

Sportsnet, TLN, TSN and CBC are all streaming various Olympics events online if you log in with your cable provider or sign up for a standalone package. Sportsnet costs $19.99 a month, while streaming-only TSN costs $4.99 a day or $19.99 a month.

If you're traveling out of the country, you can use ExpressVPN to access your paid-for services.

How to watch today's Tokyo Olympics in Australia

Down Under, Aussies can watch the Tokyo Olympics for free on or stream it on the network’s 7Plus streaming service.

Currently out of the country? Use ExpressVPN to access your paid-for services.