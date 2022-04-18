Thor: Love and Thunder teaser trailer — see Natalie Portman as the new Thor

Finally, we've got a Thor: Love and Thunder teaser trailer (which you can watch above). Yes, a full trailer would have sufficed — Maybe Marvel Studios is waiting for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or some other upcoming Marvel movie that (who knows?) — but we've finally got our first look at Thor's next adventure.

And not only does this clip (which dropped today, April 18) give us our first glimpse at how Thor 4 rocks (an excellent soundtrack call was made), but it brings us up to date on where Thor and his friends are. While the former once-king of Asgard seems to be going through changes, he's got a new god of thunder to meet, his friends are either bored or doing their best with his nonsense and an old flame has a brand new bolt of energy.

Here are the the 5 things to know about the Thor: Love and Thunder teaser trailer.

1. Yes, Jane is The Mighty Thor

(Image credit: Marvel Studios via YouTube)

Let's eat dessert first. The Thor 4 teaser trailer ends with the big moment we've all been waiting for since Comic-Con 2019, with a reconstructed Mjolnir landing in someone's hand. Then, the camera pans down and we see Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) in full Mighty Thor armor.

And Thor himself sees this too. The moment isn't lost on him, as he's in awe of what she's become. Anyone who thought Portman was on the outs with Marvel (and missed the big reveal at SDCC) is probably surprised too.

All of us, honestly, are kinda shocked. We knew Portman was in training for this big change, but even in the shadows, she looks absolutely ripped. We can't wait to see The Mighty Thor in daylight.

2. Thor is still trying to find himself

(Image credit: Marvel Studios via YouTube)

Before Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine" blares over a montage of Thor's workouts, we see him growing up — constantly running into battle. And we learn that the fight against Thanos truly changed our Asgardian god, he's even put down his Stormbreaker axe, burying it in the dirt.

Thor, by his own words needs "to figure out, exactly who" he is. Along the way, he'll be doing his best Star-Lord impression (down to the dark maroon jacket), and even become a swashbuckling pirate. The latter may just be a fantasy, because this himbo fantasy moment looks more like a paperback romance novel cover than a Marvel movie (not that that's a bad thing).

3. Zeus is here and he loves gold

(Image credit: Marvel Studios via YouTube)

Thor's life has always been about warring gods, so it very much makes sense that the king of the gods himself was coming. Yes, Zeus, the Greek god of sky and thunder, is coming to the MCU. We're curious how he'll get along with Thor, another god of thunder.

As was leaked out a while ago, by the man himself, Russell Crowe is Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder. And a few moments in the trailer — which include someone (likely Zeus) holding a giant golden bolt — pretty much confirm that the Greek god of the Sky has an almost comically ornate paradise that feels like it will be Mount Olympus.

All of this feels like a setup for this golden god's palace to be burnt to the ground by Gorr the God Butcher (played by Christian Bale), who is angry that the gods didn't protect his family.

4. Valykrie is bored

(Image credit: Marvel Studios via YouTube)

As for New Asgard's new king Valkyrie? The Thor 4 teaser trailer doesn't take much time to show how bored she is with her new role. That said, Tessa Thompson — looking sharp and powerful in a suit and tie, but completely out of her element without armor — does wonders with a single look of "meh" in the trailer.

As Valkyrie opens her eyes you almost get the sense that she was sleeping through the meeting she was attending. Clearly someone didn't grow up wanting to be in charge of a bureaucracy.

5. Star-Lord is trying to help (and is without Gamora)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios via YouTube)

While Thor's buddy Korg is here for him, the trailer gives us a lot of Star-Lord Peter Quill advising Thor (his latest crewmate) about his next moment. When Quill tells Thor, "if you ever feel lost, just look into the eyes of the people that you love," as he looks at his crew.

But as the camera moves to Drax, Nebula, Mantis, Rocket and teen Groot, we can't help but see a Gamora-shaped absence in the team. Thor, seemingly unable to follow this point, and is trying to keep Quill's gaze on himself.