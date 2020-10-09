These great Nintendo Switch games are $15 off ahead of Prime Day

Nintendo Switch games are rarely discounted, but the run up to Amazon Prime Day has seen some games get their prices chopped.

On Amazon itself you can find Super Mario Odyssey for $44 ,and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild can also be had for $44. And over on Best Buy, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze can be snapped up for $44.

An absolute essential for any Switch owner, Super Mario Odyssey is a delightful take on the 3D Mario formula that lets you traverse gorgeous worlds and take control of enemies and objects using your trust hat, Cappy.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a stunning open-world take on the Zelda franchise, and largely considered to be the best Switch game of all time. It's rarely on sale, so snag this deal while it lasts.

Get this excellent Switch version of a Wii U classic for $15 off its normal price.

Super Mario Odyssey has been around since 2017 but still feels like a remarkably fresh game to play, with an intriguing possession mechanic carried out through the power of a sentient cap. And there is a huge range of worlds to explore, secrets to unlock, and stars to find.

We’d say it is one of Nintendo’s finest entries into the vast range of Mario games and is highly recommended, especially now that it’s a little cheaper.

The same is true of Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze. First released on the Nintendo Wii U, the Nintendo Switch version has been reworked to suit the hybrid console. And it looks and plays very well, offering a stellar 2D platformer that's a different yet still well-polished alternative to Super Mario Odyssey.

As for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, it’s not only one of the best Zelda games ever made but probably one of the best games ever, period. It offers a stunning mix of open-world exploration, interplaying systems, puzzles, slick combat, and a huge amount of other stuff. This is one game you’ll almost certainly not regret buying.

