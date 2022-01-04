The new Razer Blade 15 boasts an RTX 3080 Ti GPU and 4K display

Razer has a solid reputation for producing some of the finest gaming laptops on the market. Machines like the Razer Blade 15 Advanced and Razer Blade 17 impressed us with their raw horsepower and slick designs. Today during CES 2022, the company announced a refresh of the Razer Blade 15.

The Razer Blade 15 comes in configurations equipped with the recently announced Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series laptop GPUs, up to an RTX 3080 Ti. It also packs the newest ️12th Gen Intel Core H-Series CPUs (up to an Intel Core i9-12900H) with a new 14-core count over the previous 8-core generation. Additionally, the laptop features DDR5 memory with clock speeds up to 4800MHz – making it up to 50% faster compared to the previous generation.

All of these features have the potential to make this one of the best gaming laptops of 2022. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Razer Blade 15.

The new Razer Blade 15 will be available for pre-order exclusively at the Razer website and Razer store locations on January 25th and for purchase from select retailers in Q1 2022.

The base model has an asking price of $2,499 and features a QHD (2560 x 1440) 15.6-inch 240Hz display, a 12th gen Intel Core i7-12800H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

A beefier $3,999 model comes with a UHD (3840 x 2160) 144Hz 1ms display, a 12th gen Intel Core i9-12900HK CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage (upgradeable to 2TB).

Razer Blade 15 (2022) specs

Starting price $2,499 Display 15.6 inch FHD (360Hz, 2ms), 15.6 inch QHD (240Hz, 2ms), 15.6 inch 4K (144Hz, 1ms) CPU 12th gen Intel Core i7-12800H, 12th gen Intel Core i9-12800HK GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (16GB DDR6 VRAM) RAM 16GB, 32GB Storage 1TB, 2TB Ports 3x USB 3.2 Type-A, 2x Thunderbolt 4, power port, 1x HDMI 2.1 port, UHS-II SD Card Reader, microphone combo jack, Kensington lock port Size 13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches Weight 4.40 pounds (4.59 pounds for 4K SKU)

Razer Blade 15 (2022) design

(Image credit: Razer)

The new Razer Blade combines style and function. It is housed in a CNC-milled aluminum chassis made of high-quality custom components. Laser-cut speakers and a refined hinge design give it a thinner profile. Though not exactly svelte at 0.67 x 13.98 x 9.25 inches and 4.40 pounds, it is still small and light enough to comfortably carry around. All models feature an anodized matte black finish and anti-fingerprint resistive coating.

One of the few complaints we had with previous Razer Blade laptops (such as the Razer Blade 14) was the cramped keyboard. Thankfully, the new model features a refreshed keyboard design, with slightly larger keys. This will provide a more ergonomic typing experience.

Razer Blade 15 (2022) display and speakers

(Image credit: Razer)

The base model features a 240Hz QHD (2560 x 1440) 15.6-inch LED display with support for 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, Advanced Optimus and Nvidia G-Sync. The matte display is surrounded with micro edge bezels at 4.9mm on the left and right sides. The most expensive model comes with a 15.6-inch 144Hz 4K (3840 x 2160) display with 1ms response time. It features a Corning Glass display surrounded by micro edge bezels of 4.9mm on its sides. Razer did not provide brightness (nits) estimates.

The Razer Blade 15 will provide immersive audio for a 360-degree soundscape when listening to movies, music, or games with THX-certified THX Spatial Audio over any analog headphones or the device speakers.

Razer Blade 15 (2022) ports

(Image credit: Razer)

There are numerous ports on all configurations of the Razer Blade 15. This includes three USB 3.2 gen 2 Type-A ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports (USB-C), one power port, one HDMI 2.1 port, one UHS-II SD Card Reader, one microphone combo jack and one Kensington lock port.

Razer Blade 15 (2022) battery life

All configurations come with a built-in a 80WHr lithium polymer battery with support for 4.48V. As stated by Razer, the new 4th generation of Max-Q technologies, with CPU Optimizer, Rapid Core Scaling, and Battery Boost 2.0, will further enhance efficiency, performance, and battery life.

Short battery life was another gripe we had with previous models. Hopefully, the new Razer Blade 15 will provide longer gaming sessions.

Razer Blade 15 (2022) outlook

Based on today’s announcement, the Razer Blade 15 appears to be a solid refresh of the company’s gaming laptop. The 12th gen Intel Core CPU will certainly boost gaming performance, as will the RTX 30 GPUs. Having Windows 11 pre-installed could be a bonus for gamers, thanks to the operating system’s gaming benefits such as DirectStorage, Xbox GameBar and Xbox Game Pass. We also appreciate that the Razer Blade’s keyboard is getting a much-needed redesign, which was one of the cons of previous models.

The main drawback here is the steep asking price. But considering everything the Razer Blade 15 promises to provide, it should be worth it for those who can afford it. We look forward to putting this gaming laptop through its paces in our full review.