The most stunning Android phone of the year just leaked — and it’s not from Samsung

We’re expecting to get our official look at the new Find X3 Pro flagship phone from Oppo next week, but we don’t have to wait until that March 11 event to see what the Chinese phone maker has in store.

Leaker Evan Blass has followed up an initial look at the Oppo Find X3 , with even more pictures and videos showing off Oppo’s next phone . And that’s not even the most surprising thing about the Find X3 – rather, it’s that this may be one of the best Android phones of the year.

The OPPO handset comes with a swath of intriguing features, like the most powerful system-on-a-chipQualcomm offers, the Snapdragon 888 5G. That’s the same chipset as the Galaxy S21 family (provided you’re using the U.S. version of the phones and not the ones powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 2100). But there are several other features that make this Oppo offering truly something to behold.

The Find X3 Pro promises several different goodies that you won't have seen anywhere else. First, its end-to-end 10-bit color processing is a major boon for wide color gamut (WCG) photography. Oppo is the first phone maker to announce its ability to enable WCG photography capture end-to-end, though vendors like OnePlus and Asus also have 10-bit panels.

The Full-path Color Management System supports the full DCI-P3 wide color gamut as well as 10-bit color depth for capture, display, and storage. It also supports High Efficiency Image Format (HEIF), all in a bid to offer an "outstanding viewing experience" with "authentic and accurate color reproduction."

(Image credit: Evan Blass/Voice)

To help create some of those stunning photos, the FX3P will also come packing a quad-cam "crater," which is reportedly difficult to make. Among those cameras is a flash-ringed macro lens with an impressive 25x zoom. It can apparently act as a portable microscope, which could lead to many new applications for a smartphone.

The Find X3 itself sports a sleek, glossy design with a small punch hole for a front-facing camera at the top left of the phone. There are no physical buttons on the front of the phone; it's all screen. It's the back that starts looking a little unlike the other phones we've seen on the market. The camera is raised with a square configuration with three lenses boasting the aforementioned tech. The phone also appears to come in two different colors — a soft black and steely blue.

(Image credit: Evan Blass/Voice)

According to Blass, we're set to have a full reveal of the OPPO Find X3 Pro flagship phone on March 11. And these renders and the video to go with them certainly tell a story we can’t wait to see unfold.