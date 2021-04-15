The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard trailer, release date, cast, Netflix and more

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard looks like just the right kind of fun and silly action movie we could all use right now. The film's three stars — Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson — should offer a bit of escapism while giving us a good laugh.

For those who don't remember 2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard, you might not be aware that this film is actually a sequel. The trailer, which you can watch below, plays almost like a preview for a stand-alone film.

That said, the story is simple: Michael (Reynolds) was a private bodyguard, until he gets fired after an assassination under his watch. Then, he was forced to protect Darius (Jackson), a hitman who is testifying, in exchange for his wife Sonia (Hayek) getting released from prison.

Of course, chaos and double-crossing ensued. And now all three are back together in a sequel.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard trailer

And the first trailer for this sequel is joyfully set to Britney Spears' song "Hit Me Baby One More Time," as in the booms are timed to the song itself. The clip above shows Michael Bryce dealing with the trauma of the first film in therapy. His therapist's prescription is a trip to the beach with noise-canceling headphones and The Secret.

And that's when the trouble begins. Sonia is here to demand Michael's help, as Darius has been kidnapped. The premise has us intrigued, and we can't wait for the film's eventual release.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is set to arrive in theaters on June 16, 2021. And that's "only in theaters," as spelled out on its official site. That means you'll have to wait to stream it.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard cast

While most of the principal cast of The Hitman's Bodyguard (save for Gary Oldman) is back for more shoot-'em-up fun, there is one major addition to the crew. That's Antonio Banderas, brought in as the new villain, who's kidnapped Darius.

Ryan Reynolds as Michael Bryce

Samuel L. Jackson as Darius Kincaid

Salma Hayek as Sonia Kincaid

Antonio Banderas as the villain

Richard E. Grant as Mr. Seifert

Tom Hopper as Magnusson

Kristofer Kamiyasu as Zento

Gabriella Wright as Veronika

Bartol Grozdek as younger Michael Bryce

Also, in roles that have not been revealed yet, we've got Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo (who played baddie Brock Rumlow / Crossbones in Captain America: Winter Soldier) and Dragan Mićanović (Layer Cake)

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard on Netflix?

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard isn't coming out Netflix in the U.S., though The Hitman's Bodyguard is on Netflix internationally. As for where this movie will stream, things may be dicey. Currently, The Hitman's Bodyguard is only on the streaming services of DirecTV, Sling, USA, TNT, TBS and truTV.

That means those of us in the U.S. have no reason to get our hopes up for a possible Netflix release. In fact, it sounds like Sling and cable TV subscribers (or anyone with a streaming service that includes USA, TNT and the rest), will have the best chances of streaming The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard without paying a rental or purchase fee.