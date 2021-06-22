The best Prime Day deals for PC gamers

Prime Day sales are on for the final day, so if you've been holding out to snatch some gaming gear to upgrade your setup, now would be the best time to act. Amazon's two-day sales event is slowly coming to an end, meaning that your chance to take advantage of the hottest Prime Day savings is getting slimmer by the hour.

Any gamer knows all of the essentials needed for a solid gaming setup, which typically involves items like monitors, keyboards, headsets, and mice. However, there’s no such thing as a "perfect gaming setup." Gaming enthusiasts alike are always on the lookout for ways to upgrade their existing gear and that's precisely what makes finding the right product so tricky, especially when trying to spot a good Prime Day deal.

But no need to worry. We're going to save you the time and trouble of anxiously searching for all the best PC gaming deals. Below we've rounded up items that are bound to hit your gaming Amazon wishlist. So whether you're trying to build your gaming setup or simply upgrade a few things here and there, we've got you covered.

Top Prime Day gaming deals right now

Best Prime Day deals for PC gamers

Prime Day gaming laptop deals

Razer Blade 15: was $1,499 now $949 @ Amazon

HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,249 now $1,081

Looking for Prime Day laptops deals on gaming rigs? Amazon has the HP Omen 15 on sale for $1,081. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 60Hz LCD, Core i7-10750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU. This laptop also features single panel access to its components for easy upgrades. View Deal

Gigabyte AERO 15 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,498 @ Amazon

The Gigabyte AERO 15 4K OLED laptop is one of the best gaming machines on the planet. The Editor's Choice laptop packs a stunning 4K OLED display, 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU. This Prime Day laptop deal takes a whopping $401 off.View Deal

Acer Predator Triton 500: was $1,799 now $1,597 @ Amazon

This gaming beast of a machine packs a powerful Intel i7-10750H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics card, a 15.6-inch Full HD Nvidia G-Sync display with an impressive refresh rate of 300Hz, 16 GB of RAM and a full 512GB of SSD storage. Stock is running low, so move fast, this deal won't stick around much longer.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Base: was $2,299 now $1,699 @ Best Buy

Razer Blade 15 is one of the best gaming laptops available right now. It comes packing a 15.6-inch 4K OLED display, 16GB RAM, an Intel i7 processor, 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU. It is now a whole $600 off at Best Buy, one of the biggest price drops we've seen.View Deal

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15: was $2,199 now $1,739 @ Amazon

This is hands down one of the biggest savings we've seen since Prime Day sales kicked off. This gaming laptop packs a punch with its 10-gen Core i7 Intel processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPU, 16 GB of RAM and an entire 1TB of SSD storage. And it's 15.6-inch display can run your favorite games at a sweet 240Hz.View Deal

ASUS ROG Zephyrus: was $2,289 now $2,169 @ Amazon

This deal is taking $119 off this machine's original price. We've previously awarded the Zephyrus series a number one spot in our best gaming laptops roundup. This powerful device packs an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, RTX 3070 graphics card. 16GB of RAM and an entire 1TB of SSD storage - all displayed on a 15.6-inch screen at 165Hz. View Deal

Prime Day gaming monitor deals

Dell 24" Curved Gaming Monitor: was $289 now $169 @ Dell

Get the more immersive experience with this curved gaming monitor, capable of handling Full HD content at a whopping 165Hz frame rate. It comes with DisplayPort, HDMI, and AMD FreeSync Premium, so you know you'll get great visuals when you game.View Deal

Samsung Odyssey 27": was $399 now $279 @ Best Buy

If you're on the look out to score yourself one of the best gaming monitors available, then the Samsung Odyssey is a good option to consider. This curved monitor features a 27-inch LED Full HD display with an impressive refresh rate of up to 240Hz and G-Sync. View Deal

Dell 27" gaming monitor: was $609 now $379 @ Dell

With this monitor, you'll be able to run your games at a smooth lightning-quick 165Hz refresh rate. This model features a 27-inch QHD display and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible Certification and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology - all the while saving you $230.View Deal

Acer Predator XB271HU: was $599 now $419 @ Amazon

This 27-inch Acer gaming monitor comes with a WQHD resolution and Nvidia G-Sync to help eliminate any frame tearing. It also comes with a fast 144Hz refresh rate and sports an IPS panel. This deal saves you a whopping $180 off its original price. View Deal

Acer Nitro XV272U 27": was $299, now $254 @ Amazon

This 27-inch monitor has a WQHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, is G-Sync compatible, has a 144Hz refresh rate, is VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified. Ports include 1 x Display Port, 2 x HDMI 2.0 & 4 x USB 3.0

LG Ultragear 27GL83A-B 27": was $379, now $284 @ Amazon

LG's gaming monitor boasts a QHD (2560 X 1440) IPS display, 1ms response time and a 144Hz refresh rate. It's compatible with Nvidia G-Sync, supports HDR10, and has a stand that can tilt, pivot (landscape to portrait), and is height-adjustable.View Deal

Alienware 34" curved monitor: was $1,519, now $799 @ Dell

Save over $700 on this impressive gaming monitor from Alienware, complete with a 34-inch curved 4K display,and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also offers a wide-screen 21:9 aspect ration, features Nvidia G-Sync technology, and gaming centric menus that help you better understand and control what's on screen.View Deal

Samsung 49" Monitor: was $1,499 now $899 @ Amazon

This 49" ultrawide gaming monitor is a solid Prime Day deal. It sports a dense 5120 x 1440 resolution, a respectable 120 Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync 2 support, HDR 1000 and picture-in-picture mode. The width and high resolution makes it feel like having two 1440p monitors, without the black divider in between. View Deal

Prime Day gaming headset deals

Razer Kraken X: was $49.99 now $31.34 @ Amazon

Razer's budget headset is now on sale, saving you a total of 37% off its original price. This ultralight gaming headset features the 7.1 Surround Sound system and bendable cardioid microphone, compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X & S.View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 1: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

If you're on the lookout for a decent deal on a versatile gaming headset, then the SteelSeries Arctis 1 is a perfect fit for you. This wired headset features a detachable ClearCast microphone with a lightweight yet sturdy steel-reinforced headband. Compatible with Xbox, PC, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition: was $99 now $46 @ Amazon

Save $53 on this striking neon green gaming headset from Razer, one of the biggest names in gaming peripherals. It has THX 7.1 support and comes with a USB audio controller so you can switch your volume on the fly, ideal when you need to mute your team mates for that clutch 1 vs 5.

Corsair HS60 Pro: was $69 now $48 @ Amazon

Get 31% off on the HS60 Pro surround-sound headset. Our colleagues at Tom's Hardware loved the Corsair HS60 for its solid construction and snug but comfortable fit. It boasts a crystal-clear mic and solid audio quality. A good deal at $69.99, and an absolute steal at $47.99.View Deal

Logitech G432 Gaming Headset: was $79 now $37 @ Amazon

If you're looking for immersive surround sound without burning a hole in your pocket, Logitech G's G432 is perfect for you. It comes with not just 7.1 virtual surround sound, but also support for DTS Headphone:X. And now that it's $42 off, this is the best price we've seen.

HyperX Cloud II: was $99.99 now $79.99 @ Amazon

HyperX is one of the industry's leading gaming manufacturers, and with Prime Day sales active, Amazon is taking a whole 20% off its flagship model. Featuring 7.1 Surround Sound system, the HyperX Cloud II delivers one of the most immersive gaming experiences. View Deal

Prime Day deals on gaming keyboards & mice

Razer Turret Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard & Mouse Combo: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

This combo is perfect for extended gaming sessions, thanks to the wireless connectivity of both devices (up to 43-50 hours from a single charge). The keyboard also features a retractable mouse mat, meaning it'll be a good fit for gaming on the go. View Deal

Razer BlackWidow Elite: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon

This flagship keyboard is one of the best ones available right now. And now that Amazon has put it on sale for an entire 41% off its original price, this deal is an absolute steal. This elite mechanical keyboard features yellow silent switches and Chroma RGB lighting and a magnetic wrist rest as well as dedicated media keys.

Corsair K100 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was $220 now $189 @ Amazon

This premium keyboard is bound to take your gaming experience to the next level, thanks to its Cherry MX Speed RGB Silver Keyswitches, AXON Hyper-Processing Technology for 4X Faster Throughput and per-key RGB lighting.

Razer Viper Ultimate: was $149 now $85 @ Amazon

This Prime Day deal takes a generous $64.50 off Razer's flagship wireless and lightweight gaming mouse. The Razer Viper Ultimate features a 20K DPI pptical sensor, 8 programmable buttons, Chroma lighting, and a battery life of up to 70 hours! And it also comes with a matching RGB-lit charging dock.

Razer DeathAdder: was $49 now $19 @ Amazon

For a limited time only, Amazon has the Razer DeathAdder gaming mouse on sale for 60% off its original price, as part of Amazon's two-day sales event. This award-winning mouse is packed with power, thanks to its 6400 DPI optical sensor, 5 programmable buttons, rubber side grips and mechanical switches. View Deal

Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED: was $59 now $28 @ Amazon

The G305 LIGHTSPEED is one of the best wireless gaming mice on the market right now, thanks to its Hero 12K Sensor, 12,000 DPI, 6 programmable buttons and a battery life of up to 250 hours. With this lightweight mouse, you're bound to up your gaming skills. View Deal

Other Prime Day gaming deals

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: was $15 now $1 @ MS Store

It might be an Xbox deal but Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to a whole load of PC games as well and cross-platform titles that'll sync across a Windows 10 machine and an Xbox One or Xbox Series X. For a limited time, it's price has been slashed down to just $1, making it a huge bargain.View Deal

Western Digital 1TB SSD: was $249 now $119 @ Amazon

This WD Black model 1TB SDD offers a whole lot of storage space for nearly half off its original price. So if you're making a gaming PC and need a lot of fast SSD space, this is the internal storage upgrade to get. View Deal

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB SSD: was $169 now $157 @ Amazon

Not exactly the sexiest tech bargain out there, but an SSD upgrade can make a huge difference to how fast your PC can load games. And with a hefty $12 off the original price, this Samsung SSD is a bargain. This model features a read speed of up to 3500 Megabytes per second.View Deal

