Sony Direct sending PS5 restock e-mails: do this to increase your chances of getting one

A Sony Direct PS5 restock event is scheduled for Tuesday, March 16. However, unlike previous PS5 restock events, this one will be via invitation only. The Sony Direct store is currently sending out e-mails with exclusive links that will let you purchase the console March 16 starting at 3pm ET.

It's worth noting that receiving an e-mail doesn't guarantee you'll get a console. Instead, you'll have the "opportunity" to purchase a PS5. That means you might have to go through the usual hoops before you can secure a console. But if you didn't receive an exclusive e-mail from Sony Direct, there's one trick you can do now to increase your chances of getting an invite next time.

Sony Direct PS5 restock

The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

How to accept notifications from Sony Direct

In order to get exclusive invites from Sony Direct, you'll want to have an active Sony Direct account and make sure you have notifications set to "yes." Creating a Sony Direct account is easy. You can sign up via this link here. Once you've set up an account, you'll want to add your address and billing info. Having this info on file will make things easier should you manage to get a PS5 console in your cart.

To turn on notifications from Sony Direct, you'll want to sign into your account, click on "My Profile," and then click the "edit" button from your profile page. You'll then be redirected to a new account settings page. From within that page, choose "notifications" from the left column and then make sure you opt-in to receive news and special offers from Sony.

Keep in mind this trick doesn't guarantee you'll get an invite in time for Tuesday's PS5 drop, but it should increase your chances for the next exclusive Sony Direct PS5 restock event.

What to do once you're in the queue

If you're one of the selected few for Tuesday's PS5 drop, there's a chance you'll still need to make a virtual queue in order to buy the PS5. Remember, once you're on the virtual queue you'll be given an estimated wait time. All wait times vary, and there's a good chance you'll have "more than an hour" wait. If that's the case, don't despair. Your status can rapidly change and you may have a shorter wait time than estimated. (For instance, after waiting 20 minutes on a previous PS5 restock event, our time was cut from "more than an hour" to just 15 minutes).

Additionally, you may be required to solve a captcha. (A simple challenge/question to ensure you're not a bot). It usually requires that you select a radio box. As a result, you'll want to make sure your browser tab remains prominent, because if it's not you might miss your captcha challenge and you could forfeit your place in line.

What if you miss Tuesday's PS5 restock

If Sony Direct sells out of consoles, know that other retailers are expected to get stock in the coming days, especially as Sony attempts to ramp up production. In fact, the internet is buzzing about a potentially massive Amazon PS5 restock happening some time this week. Alternatively, you can use our PS5 tracker below to check PS5 restock at any time.