Skip the OnePlus 8T: OnePlus 8 deal is just £473 for Prime Day

Although we're going to see the OnePlus 8T launch on October 14, the OnePlus 8 will remain an excellent Android flagship. You'll immediately be struck by how lovely the 6.55-inch FHD+ display is to use, thanks to its bright and colorful output and the smooth scrolling offered by the 90Hz display. The screen has curved edges which makes it more comfortable to hold, but you'll want to watch out for accidental taps because the touch-sensitive area is larger than you might expect.

Battery life and charging are two of the OnePlus 8's strongest points. The 4,300 mAh cell makes this phone one of the longest lasting phones we've tested all year, and its 30W fast charger means it doesn't take long to fill it up again.

Also on the inside of the phone you've got a muscular Snapdragon 865 chipset. Even with the cheaper model's 8GB RAM, you'll have more than enough power to deal with whatever apps and games you want to play. Plus it's 5G compatible by default, so you'll be able to use the latest and fastest data connection if you've got the SIM and signal to support it.

You've also got some of OnePlus' strongest cameras on offer yet, featuring a 48MP main sensor, a 16MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro camera, plus a 16MP selfie shooter on the front. While it's not the best photography phone in its class, and lacks a telephoto camera for extra versatility, we were particularly impressed with its night and low-light photos.

