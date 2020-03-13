AirPods Pro for audiophiles: Meet Sennheiser’s new $300 buds

Apple's AirPods Pro are convenient, but they're not winning any awards for sound quality. So, the German firm Sennheiser is going for the gold — again — with the Momentum True Wireless 2.

And not only is the company going to, yet again, likely beat Apple on audio quality, they're adding active noise cancelling without increasing the price. This means the Momentum True 2's will justify their $300 price tag much more than the original version.

Apple AirPods 3 price, release date, specs and leaks

AirPods Pro vs. AirPods 2: Which wireless earbuds should you buy?

According to the press release, the earbuds will provide "exceptional sound quality" with "Sennheiser’s 7mm dynamic drivers" that "create outstanding stereo sound with deep bass, natural mids and clear, detailed treble." Per our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless review, the original version provided "unrivaled sound in earbud form."

Oh, and they've got two other AirPods and AirPods Pro standards: the Smart Pause feature means audio stops and resumes when you remove and re-insert the buds, and Transparent Hearing feature, according to Sennheiser "lets you blend in outside ambient sound at a touch, so you can have natural conversations in comfort without even needing to remove the earbuds."

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

The Momentum True Wireless 2's are stacked with the features you'd expect at this price. 7 hours of playback time on a single charge, and up to 28 hours with refuels from its included charging case. That's a big upgrade over the previous version, which were rated for 4 hours per charge, though our testing showed only 3 to 3.5 hours of usage. This new case more than doubles the originals's 12 extra hours claim.

Of course, compatibility with Siri and Google Assistant is included. The pair is available in black in starting in April. The white version arrives "at a later point."