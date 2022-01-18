Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 prices leak for all three models — and there's bad news

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 could be missing something important when it launches, even if the rest of the package looks very enticing.

The source is LetsGoDigital, which has a few new pieces of leaked information, as well as new renders made by artist TechnizoConcept. The most noteworthy of these are the European prices, and that the Tab S8 series may not come with chargers included in the box.

Perhaps this latter point shouldn't surprise us, given that Samsung is one of a growing number of phone makers removing charging bricks from their latest products. However, removing chargers from tablet boxes is something that so far hasn't caught on. Even Apple, who started the trend, still ships iPads with chargers.

Even if you don't get one in the box, the Tab S8 is apparently capable of charging at up to 45W, like the Galaxy Tab S7 before it. The tipped 8,000 mAh battery should provide a lengthy battery life, too.

The other big thing LGD has to share is potential pricing for the Tab S8 in euros. The tablet will reportedly start at €700 for 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and Wi-Fi only connectivity. That price increases to €750 for 256GB storage/Wi-Fi, €850 for 128GB with 5G and €900 for 256GB/5G. As for colors, there's a choice of gray, silver or pink gold.

While LGD's article focuses mostly on the basic Tab S8, it also says the S8 Plus starts at €900 and the S8 Ultra at €1,080. Both of these also have 8GB RAM and 128GB storage as their default versions too.

If we look at the current European prices for the Galaxy Tab S7, we see that these prices are approximately the same. However as was said before, you're no longer getting a charger for that price.

Beyond these points, LGD revisits other previously leaked specs for the basic Tab S8. It'll apparently come with an 11-inch WQXGA resolution (2,560 x 1,600) and a 120Hz max refresh rate. For cameras, there's 12MP front camera and 13MP main and 6MP ultrawide rear cameras; while for audio, there are Dolby Atmos quad speakers.

The chipset will allegedly be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, with either Wi-Fi only or 5G connectivity options available, as mentioned above. The software running on that hardware is One UI 4.1, the Samsung version of Android 12, but will have another 3 years of OS updates after that.

While there's no longer a charger, you should still get an included S Pen with the Tab S8. However, it may not be the new, super-low-latency model rumored to be bundled with the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra model. Either way, having an included stylus is one of the main benefits of buying a premium Samsung tablet, and keeping this is at least a small silver lining.

We don't know exactly when the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup will arrive, but it's tipped to appear at Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. This event, which is when the Samsung Galaxy S22 is slated to launch, will reportedly be Feb 8 or 9.