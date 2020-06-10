Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 leak just confirmed this big upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will sport a 7.7-inch internal display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a significant real estate upgrade and smoother animations compared to the original Samsung Galaxy Fold, according to a new report.

This Fold 2 intel comes from SamMobile, citing an unnamed source from South Korea where Samsung is headquartered. It corroborates recent rumors we've heard from credible leakers concerning the display of the company's upcoming foldable.

SamMobile said the Galaxy Fold 2 will have a 7.7-inch internal display and 6.23-inch front display, whereas the first generation Fold's screen spanned 7.3 inches on the inside and a mere 4.6 inches in front.

The larger, unfolded display will benefit from the 120Hz refresh rate Samsung introduced with the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, while the size increase on the smaller exterior one will make the new device far more useful when folded. The original Fold's narrow exterior panel was really only good for making and receiving calls, and it looked pretty silly thanks to extremely thick top and bottom bezels.

If this leak is giving you déjà vu, it's because display consultant Ross Young shared a similar report about the Galaxy Fold 2's screen specs on Twitter back in April.

Galaxy Fold 2 leak - Front Display •Size: 6.23”•Resolution: 2267 x 819•Refresh Rate: 60Hz•Backplane Technology – LTPS•Notch/Hole/UPC – Hole#Samsung #GalaxyFold #foldableApril 20, 2020

But as with any rumors surrounding unreleased phones, it's always encouraging to see multiple sources reporting similar information. The fact this leak comes from an anonymous source gives us some pause, but SamMobile's served reputable information in the past, and again, these specs align with what we've heard before.

As we near the Galaxy Fold 2's summer release, we'll likely catch wind of more substantial leaks, particularly around aesthetics. SamMobile's source said Samsung has started ordering parts for the new foldable and plans to initiate production next month.

The Galaxy Fold 2 will likely be revealed at an August Unpacked event alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 lineup, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 5G model.

Several leaks say the event is happening on August 5, with the phones releasing for sale on August 20.