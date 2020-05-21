Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch event details just leaked

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is expected to launch in August, and now we have the first details of Samsung's plans for the big event.

As reported by The Korea Herald out of South Korea (via SamMobile), Samsung is planning an online-only event to reveal the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Plus. This would be the first-ever Samsung Unpacked event that would be completely online.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Everything you need to know

The best phones you can buy now

More than 3,000 visitors reportedly attended Samsung's last Unpacked event in San Francisco for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20, and that's simply not going to fly now that the word is dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. Even though the pandemic seems to be subsiding somewhat, Samsung couldn't hold such a large scale event as soon as August.

Last year's Galaxy Note 10 event took place in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center, and it was a pretty packed house for that event as well. Even if Samsung were to space people out in terms of seating, it would be very difficult to maintain social distancing both waiting in line for the event and when it came time to go hands on with the Galaxy Note 20.

The Korea Herald says that Samsung Electronics is "developing a concrete plan by conducting intense meetings" regarding the hosting of online Unpacked events. However, the publication that the actual event date is still flexible and Samsung could decide at the last minute.

In terms of what to expect, the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Plus will reportedly feature larger displays of 6.42 and 6.87 inches, respectively, and both may offer a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Plus, because of what's called LTPO technology, these panels could be more efficient than the expected 120Hz panels on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

In addition, the Note 20 phones are expected to sport a new Sonic Max fingerprint sensor from Qualcomm that's 17 times larger and can read two fingerprints at once. On the camera front, the Galaxy Note 20 Plus may steal the 108MP sensor from the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but rumor has it is that the 100x Space Zoom will not be coming along for the ride.

Both the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Plus will allegedly pack larger batteries and perhaps a standard 16GB of RAM. The two phones should debut alongside the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 when Samsung holds its online event this August.