Purple reign: iPhone 12 gains a bold new color

Apple's Spring Loaded event may be focusing on Macs and iPads, but there's some iPhone news, too. The iPhone 12 is getting a fresh new color — a beautiful purple perfectly suited for springtime.

The purple iPhone 12 joins the other eye-catching color options, like (Product) RED, blue, white, green, and black.

Among all of those colors, the blue stands out the most to me, but I think the purple model sure is a looker. I tend to like deeper, richer colors on my phones (like the green on the iPhone 11 Pro or blue on the iPhone 12 Pro), but people seem to really enjoy these pastel colorways and more choice certainly isn't a bad thing.

Apple says the purple color option is coming to the iPhone 12 mini as well. That's something of a surprise given that Apple's 5.4-inch handset is reportedly suffering from slower sales than the other iPhone 12 models. Then again, all the existing iPhone 12 colors are also available in mini form, so Apple is keeping things consistent with this purple option.

You can pre-order the purple iPhone 12 on Friday, April 23 or you can find it in-stores on Friday, April 30. iPhone 12 prices start at $799 for a locked version of the phone. The iPhone 12 mini starts at $699.