PS5 and PS4 receiving 10 free games next week — how you can get ’em

Rejoice, PS5 and PS4 owners. Sony is rolling out a new crop of PlayStation's Play At Home titles this month to keep gamers occupied during their time at home waiting out the COVID-19 pandemic. Even better, the 10 latest games will be free to download.

The Play at Home program kicked off the beginning of March with a free digital copy of 2016's Ratchet & Clank for PS4 4 users. Now Sony says that as of March 25, there's a whole new set of free games and additional goodies for players to take advantage of.

As part of the program, PlayStation is teaming up with indie game partners like Giant Squid Studios, Dodge Roll, and United Game Artists to offer a swath of games for free. Those include Abzû, Enter the Gungeon, Rez Infinite, Subnautica, The Witness, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss, Thumper, and Paper Beast.

While all of these titles are exciting in their own ways, a few standouts include the challenging rhythmic shooter on rails, Rez Infinite, and the breathtaking underwater adventure Subnautica. Rez Infinite takes players on a journey through the digital realm as they take aim at enemies and obliterate them to the sound of big beat and electronica. Each hit melds with the background tracks to create various melodies that blend together.

(Image credit: Sony)

Subnautica finds players having crash-landed on an alien ocean world. As they work to find their way around, they must explore a variety of underwater structures, coral fields, and deep-sea trenches. It’s simultaneously breathtaking and challenging, with a bit of horror strewn throughout.

First announced last April, Play At Home is a PlayStation initiative to thank the gaming console’s community by "giving something back." The program launched by offering both Journey and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection for players to make all that extra time spent at home sting just a bit less. With each refresh, Sony adds several different free titles to download and play as much as you want.

In addition to announcing downloads for the rest of this month, Sony offered a sneak peek at what's to come in April. Starting on April 19, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition will be available to download for free for a limited time starting April 19 to May 14 at 8:00 p.m. PT. The tale of Aloy is an exciting open world game with an upcoming next-gen sequel that’s still in the works called Horizon Forbidden West , though that entry is still a fair ways off, unfortunately. This is a great time to jump in and get caught up, however.

With the slew of games on offer, now’s a great time to see if you can procure a PS5, though if you’re still chugging along with a PS4, you can still enjoy all of these titles.