Prime Video confirms The Boys season 4 — expect more Supes and more chaos

The Boys aren't just back in town, they'll be sticking around for The Boys season 4. Yes, that sound you hear isn't the noise of A-Train running through another innocent, but the sound of applause from Vought— I mean Prime Video HQ, as The Boys' next season just got confirmed.

Prime Video, in a press release (opens in new tab) dated today (June 10), announced it "has officially ordered a fourth season of its hit Emmy-nominated series The Boys, co-produced with Sony Pictures Television, following the explosive premiere of its third season." How explosive are we talking here? Are we talking about that one wild The Boys season 3 episode 1 scene, or that big boom at the end of episode 3?

Prime Video notes that "Over the first three days of its third season, the worldwide audience for The Boys has grown by +17% from season two, and +234% from season one." This is an interesting bit of metric from Prime Video, as the second season's amazing growth for the series has slowed a bit, as it may have gotten close to its total maximum viewership cap.

The Boys' showrunner Eric Kripke is quoted as saying "We’re thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys’ fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we’re living in," before dropping a line that references the wildest The Boys season 3 episode 1 moment.

His note about commenting on modern times rings very clearly after Homelander season 3 episode 4 quoted one of former U.S. president Donald J. Trump's tweets. Antony Starr and the series never names Donald J. Trump outright, but in interviews, the actor made it clear he knows who he's parodying.

Analysis: As inevitable as Homelander's creepiness

Amazon's gained and is gaining some big shows — The Wheel of Time season 2, Invincible season 2 and Reacher season 2 are hotly anticipated, as is the new Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series.

But let's be real here: The Boys is practically Prime Video's Stranger Things. It's one of the service's biggest shows, and one that proves that they're still able to shock and surprise.

And since there's a ton of source material (the comic series ran for 72 issues), it always felt like a fourth (and likely fifth) season is an easy assumption to make.