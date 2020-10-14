6 Prime Day video game deals that are actually worth buying

There are a ton of Prime Day video game deals, and we’ve already rounded a bunch of them up on our best Prime Day video game deals page. However, I’ll level with you: For the most part, those are just popular games at good prices. I’ve played some all the way through, dabbled in others, and never touched a few. You may enjoy the games on that list, but I can’t make any promises.

In addition to the general list, I wanted to make a more specific list of games with my personal seal of approval. I have personally played every single game on this page to completion, and they range from “pretty good” to “superlative.” From open-world superhero adventures to comedic strategy/RPGs, there’s a wide range of games here, and the only thing they have in common is that I had a blast with them. Will they be to your taste, too? Only one way to find out.

Best Prime Day video game deals: Our recommendations

PlayStation 4 Games

The Last of Us 2: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The Last of Us Part II is a brutal but incredibly moving action/horror game from Naughty Dog. You play as Ellie, who witnesses a brutal murder and then treks across a postapocalyptic United States on a quest for revenge. The game is dark and violent, but also has moments of beauty and melancholy.View Deal

Marvel’s Spider-Man: was $39 now $25 @ Amazon

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition collects Spider-Man on PS4 along with the City That Never Sleeps DLC. This open-world action title is probably the best Spider-Man video game ever made, with a huge, realistic Manhattan to explore, and lots of classic villains to fight, from Doc Ock to Electro.View Deal

Xbox One Games

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: was $49 now $14 @ Best Buy

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey casts you as a warrior in ancient Greece, caught in the middle of the Peloponnesian War. You’ll split your time between dispatching foes stealthily, engaging enemies in open combat and exploring the beautiful Greek countryside. You can even sail from island to island and fight other ships along the way.View Deal

Mega Man X Legacy Collection: was $29 now $16 @ Best Buy

The Mega Man X Legacy Collection includes eight classic Mega Man games. By my estimation, five of them are excellent, two of them are passable, and only one of them is an outright clunker. At $16, it’s a steal, especially considering that you also get some bonus material, including a short original anime movie.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Games

Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild isn’t just the best game on the Nintendo Switch; it’s arguably the best game on any console in the last decade. This gorgeous open-world game pits Link against Ganon once again, but this time, there’s no predetermined dungeon order — just exploration, discovery and wonder.View Deal

Mario + Rabbids: was $59 now $19 @ Best Buy

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is the crossover that no one asked for and everyone should play. This strategy/RPG lets you create a crew of Mario and Rabbids characters, then explore the Mushroom Kingdom and oust the invading Rabbids from Mario’s home. With tight gameplay and a surprisingly funny script, this game is well worth $19.View Deal

Best Prime Day video game deals — the reviews

Tom’s Guide has actually covered most of the games above, if you’re interested in learning more about them before you commit. I wrote the pieces for The Last of Us 2, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Mega Man X Legacy Collection; the other ones, I simply agree with.

