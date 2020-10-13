The best Prime Day video game deals for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

Consider the best Prime Day video game deals if you’re already all set on consoles and accessories. While there aren’t many good Prime Day deals on video game hardware, software is another matter altogether. If you’re planning to hang onto your PS4 and Xbox One for a while longer, you can score some great games — and even if you’re not, the titles on this list will still be compatible with the PS5 and Xbox Series X. (The Nintendo Switch is content to do its own thing, but you knew that already.)

The best Prime Day video game deals include some of our picks for the best PS4 games, the best Xbox One games and the best Nintendo Switch games, and some of them cost as little as $11. Read on to find out how to save dozens of dollars on some of the most beloved games each system has to offer.

Best Prime Day video game deals

PS4 Games

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: was $49 now $15 @ Best Buy

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is less than a month away, which means that if you haven't played Assassin's Creed Odyssey yet, now is the time. This open-world historical action/stealth game casts you as a warrior in ancient Greece who must unravel a deadly conspiracy. You'll get dozens of hours of content for only $15.

The Last of Us 2: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The Last of Us 2 was one of 2020's most critically acclaimed games. You play as Ellie as she journeys across a postapocalyptic United States to avenge a brutal murder. Equal parts action, horror and exploration, The Last of Us 2 is beautiful, both in its design and in the story it tells.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: was $39 now $25 @ Amazon

Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition includes both the base Spider-Man game and its excellent The City That Never Sleeps DLC. You play as Spider-Man in a story-driven open-world superhero game, which puts a whole new spin on classic characters from the comics. It's a steal at $25.

Xbox One Games

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be one of the Xbox Series X's launch titles, and this is your chance to get $10 off the whole package. If you purchase the Xbox One version of the game, you'll get a free Xbox Series X upgrade, making this the cheapest way to play Assassin's Creed Valhalla across two systems when it debuts.

Control: was $22 now $11 @ Target

Control was one of the very best games of 2019, and for $11, it's an easy impulse buy. This game comes courtesy of Remedy, the developers behind psychological thrillers like Max Payne, Alan Wake and Quantum Break. It's an inventive action game that plays like a love letter to classic David Lynch.

Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order: was $59 now $29 @ Target

Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order is a treat for Star Wars fans, who have had to go a long time without a compelling single-player Star Wars adventure. This game bridges the gap between Episodes III and IV, and casts you as a Jedi on the run from the nascent Galactic Empire.

Nintendo Switch Games

Mario + Rabbids: was $59 now $19 @ Best Buy

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is one of the oddest titles on the Nintendo Switch. No one really asked for a strategy/RPG that combines the cast of Super Mario and Raving Rabbids, but it's a tight tactical experience with humor to spare. At only $20, it's well worth a look.

Super Mario Odyssey: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Super Mario Odyssey represents Mario's latest big adventure, as he explores 14 enormous levels in search of more than 100 collectible "moons." With intricate, gorgeous levels and precise platforming, Super Mario Odyssey is welcoming enough for newcomers, but challenging enough for veterans. It rarely goes on sale, so $40 is a good deal.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Simply put, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is reason enough to buy a Nintendo Switch, all by itself. This meditative open-world game casts you as Link, who must travel throughout Hyrule and forge alliances to face down Calamity Ganon and rescue Princess Zelda. The game is positively enormous, and incredibly immersive.

