Paris Saint Germain vs Strasbourg live stream — how to watch Ligue 1 21/22 game online

The Paris Saint Germain vs Strasbourg live stream sees PSG's world-class team look to earn back-to-back victories to kick off their season. Strasbourg, meanwhile, are hoping to bounce back after a disappointing defeat to Angers on the Ligue 1 opening weekend.

Paris Saint Germain vs Strasbourg live stream, date, time, channels The Paris Saint Germain vs Strasbourg live stream is on Saturday (August 14).

► Time (8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT)

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• U.S. — Watch on BeIN Sports via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

PSG got their season off to a winning start with a 2-1 victory over Troyes last weekend. However, the big story coming out of Paris this week is the arrival of Leo Messi at the Le Parc des Princes. The soccer icon joined the club after failing to renegotiate his contract at FC Barcelona, a club he's been at since he was 13 years old.

The anticipation surrounding Messi's debut has captured the entire footballing world and he could pull on a PSG shirt for the first time against Strasbourg. Though, that's far from guaranteed, as Messi may need some time to settle into his new club, his first in over two decades. He will reportedly be presented to fans on the day, alongside the club's other summer signings, so will definitely be present at the match at least.

Even if Messi sits this one out, PSG have a wealth of attacking talent that will surely be too much for Strasbourg. Kylian Mbappé and Mauro Icardi are likely to start, and summer acquisitions Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi could also feature. Talisman player Neymar was absent from PSG's opener but could return here.

Strasbourg will hope to cause an upset and spoil the party atmosphere. They will take comfort in Troyes taking an early lead against PSG last week, showing that the team is still somewhat lacking defensively. Sergio Ramos has been signed to shore things up at the back, but he won't be fit in time for this match. Regardless, Strasbourg will face an uphill battle to take anything from his match — but anything can happen in soccer.

Will Messi play on Saturday? You can find out by watching a Paris Saint Germain vs Strasbourg live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below. And don't forget to check out our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub if you want to catch some top-flight English football this season.

How to watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Strasbourg live stream wherever you are

The Paris Saint Germain vs Strasbourg live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Strasbourg live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Strasbourg live stream on beIN Sports and on beIN Sports Connect with a valid cable login. You can also watch from the beIN Sports Connect app available on Android, iOS and Roku.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels. However, you will need to spend an extra $11 a month for the Sports Extra package in order to get access to beIN Sports. Right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10.

Fubo.TV is another option. This costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including beIN Sports, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Strasbourg live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Strasbourg live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Strasbourg live stream on beIN Sports or via beIN Connect with valid cable credentials. Cord cutters in Canada can watch the game through Fubo.TV and there's even a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want to watch the match can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Strasbourg live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the Paris Saint Germain vs Strasbourg live stream in the U.K., the sports network currently holds the exclusive rights to broadcast every Ligue 1 game in the U.K.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Paris Saint Germain vs Strasbourg live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Strasbourg live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Strasbourg live stream on Kayo Sport. Kayo can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month for the basic package. A premium subscription is also available for $35 AUD per month, but it's not necessary to access the Paris Saint Germain vs Strasbourg live stream.

There's also a 14-day free trial available if you want to try the service before committing to a subscription.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.