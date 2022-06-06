Next week will be huge for Xbox — here’s why

Microsoft will hold a second Xbox game event just two days after the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12 .

Dubbed the Xbox Games Showcase Extended, this follow up event will take place on June 14, with a livestream starting at 10 a.m. PT. The Xbox Wire blog (opens in new tab) detailed that the extended 90-minute show will reveal new trailers, deep dives and interviews breaking down the June 12 showcase.

With that in mind, here's what you need to know about the Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase and the Xbox Games Showcase Extended.

Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase June 12

June 12 is the main day for Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase and will start at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. BST. The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase will simulcast on YouTube (opens in new tab), Twitch (opens in new tab), Twitter (opens in new tab) and Facebook (opens in new tab) pages. The initial stream caps at 1080p HD at 60 frames per second. But for those wanting higher quality, there will be a 4K 60 fps rebroadcast on the Xbox YouTube page following the livestream.

Expect updates on the latest games coming to Xbox from Bethesda Games, most likely Starfield and Redfall, and Microsoft’s stable of studios and updates on Xbox Games Pass and PC gaming.

Xbox and Bethesda Games Extended

The Xbox and Bethesda Games Extended takes place on June 14, at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. BST.

It will take a deeper look at the games and updates revealed in the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase two days before. Expect a deep dive into the likes of Starfield, likely longer game footage for titles like Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl, Scorn and Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, as well as a breakdown of mechanics of Redfall; do bear in mind this is just speculation on our part.

The Xbox and Bethesda Games Extended will simulcast on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter and Facebook pages, though some languages may not be available until a week after the June 14 air date.

Do we know what games are appearing?

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The short answer? No. Microsoft has not revealed the schedule for the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase or Xbox and Bethesda Games Extended. With Bethesda involved, Starfield is likely to come up. It is Bethesda’s most anticipated game since Skyrim, and even with a 2023 release date it would be a shock not to see anything.

On the Xbox side of the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, I would be very surprised not to hear something about Halo Infinite . The first person shooter is currently a focus for Xbox and Microsoft, with the newly released Season 2: Lone Wolves now available to play.

And a whole lot more is also likely to be revealed, from closer looks at games that have only been teased so far, to announcement trailers for new tiles and IPs, such as Avowed. Now that we're some 18 months into the lifespan of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, we can expect there to be a bigger range of games to showcased from Microsoft and its bevy of studios.