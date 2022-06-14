Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2022 live blog — all the latest news

The Xbox Games Showcase Extended event promises new trailers, developer interviews and fresh looks at some of the biggest games featured during Sunday’s Xbox & Bethesda Showcase . It’s all set to begin in just a few hours at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST, and we’ll be bringing you live updates throughout the entire show.

We’re expecting this one to be a slightly more low-key affair; don't expect a slew of world premiers and internet-breaking exclusives. The official Xbox website (opens in new tab) claims the live streamed event “will share new trailers, take deeper looks at the news from the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, and speak with some of your favorite game creators."

It seems unlikely that many new games will be announced during this 90-minute live stream. But the chance to get an extended look at some of the most hotly anticipated titles coming to Xbox Series X and PC over the next 12 months is still very appealing.

Exactly which games will be featured hasn’t been confirmed but it seems a good bet that the likes of Starfield, Redfall, Forza Motorsport and Microsoft Flight Simulator will all be present. Plus, we could see more from Sea of Thieves, Pentiment, As Dusk Falls and Minecraft Legends.

While this may not be the most hyped event of the summer, with so much gaming goodness from the first Xbox showcase to unpack, this extended look at a host of Xbox and Bethesda titles should still be well worth your time. And if you can’t watch along, we’ll keep you updated on exactly what’s happening down below.

How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase Extended

The Xbox Games Showcase Extended takes place today (June 14) at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. BST.

You can access the live stream on YouTube (opens in new tab), Twitch (opens in new tab), Twitter (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab) and TikTok (opens in new tab). To make the event more accessible, Microsoft will also host a Twitch AS (opens in new tab)L live stream. We've embedded the YouTube video below for your convenience.