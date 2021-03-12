New Xbox Series X update finally fixes this serious controller issue

A new Xbox Series X update was released this week that brought with it a slew of changes, including an HDR and FPS toggle and support for the upcoming Xbox Wireless Headset, but most critically it fixes a serious controller issue.

Some players have been experiencing regular controller disconnects since the console’s launch, as this massive thread on Microsoft’s own forums proves. However, this latest system update addresses the problem directly and seems to have got to the root of the issue.

Xbox’s Jason Ronald confirmed on Twitter that the update had gone live and specifically aimed to fix the controller disconnect issue, among other tweaks.

Lots of Xbox news this week, but in case you missed it we released our March Xbox System Update yesterday. In addition to the new features, this release also fixes many of the controller disconnects players have reported.Keep the feedback coming.https://t.co/bltTsL6LtyMarch 10, 2021

Microsoft had previously acknowledged the issue and promised that a fix was coming “in a future update” in a statement to The Verge . So, it’s nice to see that the company has made good on those words and actually addressed the problem.

This disconnected issue isn’t the only fault users are experiencing with the Xbox Series X controller, however. There have been widespread reports of button presses not registering on the controller, leading to dropped inputs while playing. Microsoft has again acknowledged this issue and said a fix is coming.

Of course, Xbox Series X isn’t alone when it comes to suffering from controller problems. The Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons are infamous for joystick drift; it’s got so bad that Nintendo has been hit with multiple lawsuits over it. The PS5 DualSense controller is also reported to have a stick drift problem.

Long gone are the days in which you’d buy a single controller and have it last you a decade of use. Perhaps it’s a symptom of the tech within gamepads being so advanced these days.

At least in this case Microsoft has worked to address the issue in a reasonably timely fashion. Fingers crossed that frequent controller disconnects will no longer be a problem for Xbox players.