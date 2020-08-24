Motorola Razr 2 design just leaked — and there's bad news

New renders of the Motorola Razr 2 have been shown off by regular tech leaker Evan Blass, and demonstrate how Motorola has gone for evolution rather than revolution for its next foldable phone.

Blass tweeted a gif of the phone that looks a lot like its predecessor from last year. That could be a disappointment to some, as the Motorola Razr failed to impress us when we reviewed it.

But while we had a lot of issues with the material the phone used and its disappointing cameras, we did like its sleek folding design. As such, this gives Motorola some scope to build upon its foldable phone, aside from just adding in 5G connectivity.

However, Blass’ leaked renders don’t really give us much to go on beyond further revealing the phone’s design. He did tweet its name, which confirmed the Razr 2 will be called the Moto Razr 5G.

While the Razr 5G does look a lot like its predecessor, we can see that the notches at both ends of the handset have been reduced and smoothed out a little. And the fingerprint sensor found in the phone's lower bezel appears to have been removed completely.

Motorola may have opted for an under-display scanner or operated for some form of facial recognition tech. Either way, the removal of the slightly unattractive fingerprint scanner gives the Razr 5G a more refined look, though it still has a rather chunky bottom bezel; something the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip manages to avoid.

That’s about all we can tell from the leaked render. But previous leaks have suggested that the Razr 5G will come with a Snapdragon 765 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It’s also set to have a 48MP main camera and 20MP front-facing camera. The battery is expected to weigh in at 2,845 mAh, giving it a 345 mAh upgrade over its predecessor.

With a spec bump and a more refined design, the Razr 5G could be a decent upgrade over its predecessor. But that phone sold for $1,500, which was a huge amount for a handset with a less-than-flagship specification.

So Motorola will need to either give the Razr 5G a better build quality or reduce the price to one that’s more palatable. After all, you can get the stellar Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $1,299.