Manchester City vs Tottenham live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

Manchester City vs Tottenham live stream, date, time, channels The Manchester City vs Tottenham live stream takes place today (Saturday, February 19).

► Time 5.30 p.m. GMT / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV or Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Table-topping City are unbeaten in their last five league outings with just one draw in that period. Indeed, they have picked up 43 of the 45 available points after being stunned by a 0-2 defeat to Crystal Palace, with Southampton the only team not to lose to them.

Spurs, meanwhile, have had a dismal time, losing to both Southampton and Wolves at home. Those disappointments happened after they had already lost to Chelsea for a fourth time this season in the previous round of Premier League fixtures.

That bad run has led to outspoken comments from Antonio Conte in which he once again raised concerns about his squad. The Tottenham manager will be without Oliver Skipp for the trip to Etihad Stadium as the midfielder has not yet recovered from injury. Centre back Eric Dier is expected to return.

Manchester City barely broke a sweat in beating Sporting Lisbon 0-5 in the Champions League in midweek. Raheem Sterling continued his current goal scoring hot streak with a wonderful strike in Portugal. He will be one of a number of attacking players posing a serious threat to a shaky Spurs back line. The impressive performance also meant the likes of Phil Foden, Rodri, and Bernardo Silva could be substituted ahead of the weekend. Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus have both missed out due to injuries in recent weeks, although the England midfielder may have recovered sufficiently from his shin issue to play some part in the game.

Manchester City look set for the title this year, but with Mo Salah and Sadio Mané back for second-placed Liverpool they will be looking to avoid any unnecessary slip-ups. Tottenham Hotspur need to regain some of the form and confidence they had in the earlier part of Conte’s reign at the club if they are to have any hope of qualifying for next season’s Champion League.

However, Spurs do not have a great recent record away to Manchester City, who have won eight and drawn two of the last 11 meetings between the teams on their home turf. Indeed, Spurs' only recent Premier League victory during a visit to the blue half of Manchester is a 2016 1-2 victory courtesy of goals from Christian Ericksen and Harry Kane. They did, though, win the reverse fixture on the opening day of this season.

Can the north London side pull off an unlikely double, or will Pep Guardiola’s men continue to swat away all who take them on? Find out with the Manchester City vs Tottenham live stream, and we will show you how to watch below.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Tottenham live stream wherever you are

The Manchester City vs Tottenham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.



How to watch the Manchester City vs Tottenham live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Manchester City vs Tottenham live stream on NBC and on the NBC website with a valid login. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. For a start, there's Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC. Plus, right now Sling is offering a three-day free trial.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV. Its Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including NBCSN, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Manchester City vs Tottenham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Tottenham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Manchester City vs Tottenham live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Tottenham live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the Manchester City vs Tottenham live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but once again, Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Manchester City vs Tottenham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Tottenham live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Manchester City vs Tottenham live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Tottenham live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Manchester City vs Tottenham live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.