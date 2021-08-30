MacBook Pro 2021 tipster predicts M1X specs and price for 14-inch model

Apple reportedly has a bunch of new Macs on the way this fall in the form of the MacBook Pro 14-inch 2021, MacBook Pro 16-inch 2021 and possibly a new Mac mini. And one tipster predicts that Apple will offer four potential variants of its powerful M1X chip to power these computers.

According to content creator Luke Miani, who has a limited track record when it comes to Apple rumors, Apple will offer these four M1X chip options:

16GB RAM/16-core GPU

16GB RAM/32-core GPU

32GB RAM/16-core GPU

32GB RAM/32-core GPU

As first reported by Notebookcheck, Miani believes that Apple won't be offering a 64GB RAM option with its M1X Macs, which could be due to Apple partner TSMC raising its prices.

According to Miani's theory, M1X MacBook Pro and Mac mini shoppers would be to choose between 16GB and 32GB of RAM. And there could be 16-core or 32-core GPU M1X options for the new Macs. This is just my take, but Apple may reserve the 32-core GPU option for the 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021, which could help justify the expected price premium over the new 14-inch MacBook Pro.

MacBook Pro 2021 14-inch price

Miani believes that the 14-inch MacBook Pro could be priced at $1,799 and offer a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This would ostensibly replace the 10th-gen Intel model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is also priced at $1,799. Apple could decide to up the price to $1,999, but Miani says that would leave too much of a price gap between it and the existing MacBook Pro M1.

Of course, the MacBook Pro would offer a lot more than just a new M1X chip if the other rumors are accurate. You could expect a much better mini-LED display, a redesign that includes smaller bezels and a larger screen, more ports (such as HDMI and an SD card slot) and MagSafe charging.

The current 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,399, so it's likely that Apple will keep the pricing about the same while offering a beefier M1X configuration. Today's version offers 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, so a jump to 32GB standard would be welcome.

Of course, this is all speculation until Apple launches the new MacBook Pros and Mac mini, which are tipped for this fall. Stay tuned for more rumors as we get closer to launch.