MacBook Air rival: This Dell is just as powerful and practically 50% off

The Apple MacBook Air is quite simply a gorgeous bit of kit inside and out. It's light and fast, with an incredible 4 million-pixel screen, TouchID and an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor. It's also a lovely looking laptop.

However, it has a few drawbacks, notably the price: starting at $1099, it's not the cheapest notebook you could get. It's also a MacBook, which is great if you're invested in the Apple economy already with iPads and iPhones, but less so if you're working on Windows and Android devices.

So, if you want all that great performance and portability at a lower price tag, with a more accessible framework, Dell's new Inspiron 13 range has got you covered.

Designed to be light and fast, Dell has created a real MacBook rival. The Dell Inspiron 13 5391 has an Intel Core I5 processor, with 8GB RAM and 256GB memory (double the base storage of the MacBook Air). It's got its own fingerprint reader and it's even slightly lighter than the MacBook Air.

At 45 WHr, the battery isn't quite as big as the MacBook's purported 16-hour all-day battery life, and the screen, although FHD, doesn't quite boast the same resolution, but for less than half the price, who's complaining? It's still a stellar buy. Check out the deal in full below.

Dell Inspiron 13 5391 with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage | was $779.99 | now $549.99 on the Dell Store

Is this a joke? Dell's great machine (just $20 more than the basic 5000 model, which has an i3 processor and half the RAM and storage) gives the MacBook Air a real run for its money. It may not have the weight, UI or the aesthetics of the Apple brand behind it, but its a phenomenal notebook laptop at a frankly unbeatable price point. Don't miss out.View Deal

Insane value. Combining power and portability, the Dell Inspiron 13 5391 also has far more connectors than Apple, and boasts "adaptive thermals". If it's resting on your lap, the Inspiron will adapt to stay cool on your legs. When on a desk, however, it'll notice the stable surface and unleash its full power without worrying about your discomfort.

Can the impressive (but expensive) MacBook Air see off a cheaper rival? (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Ideal for work, play or light gaming on the go, Apple might want to start getting worried. Is its branding strong enough to handle a laptop that can rival it for practically half the price?

