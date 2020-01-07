LG CES 2020 booth tour: 145-inch Micro LED TV, 3D scanning fitting rooms and more

For LG, one of the big themes of CES 2020 is AI, but most peoples’ eyes glaze over when they hear that buzzword. It’s so 2019.

So how do you bring AI to life? I saw some pretty compelling examples at LG’s CES booth, to which I was granted early access in order to bring you this preview.

Just some of the highlights of LG's CES 2020 booth

LG ThinQ Fit: A fitting station that scans your body with 3D cameras and lets you try on clothes, accessories and more digitally.

A webOS-powered self-driving car that recognizes you via face recognition and delivers entertainment on massive OLED screens.

An InstaView refrigerator and wine storage combo that you can open just by putting your foot next to it.

It’s not AI focused, but there’s a massive 145-inch Micro LED TV that you have to see to believe.

LG ThinQ Fit: Trying on clothes with my avatar

Imagine if you could step right up to a dressing room mirror and it could analyze your height, weight, waste size and more to deliver personalized recommendations on what to wear. That exactly what the LQ ThinQ Fit system does.

I stepped right up to a station that had a 3D camera that scanned my body, and the measurements it spit back were fairly accurate. (My height was a little too high, but I’m not complaining.) Then I looked toward the camera to take a picture of my face.

The ThinQ Fit then put my mug on an avatar and the effect was a little creepy just to see my face floating on a digital head — without my hair. But you can add hairstyles or change them.

From there, you can start virtually trying on outfits, including shirts, pants and also accessories. And once your body is in the system, you could continue to shop for selections on your phone at home.

There’s no timeframe for this concept to become a reality, but it could certainly make shopping feel more personal and interactive.

webOS-powered, self-driving car

A partnership between LG and smart seat maker Advent, the webOS-powered connected car at CES 2020 is so advanced that it’s not slated to hit the market until 2030. But there’s a lot of cool stuff to look forward to.

Assuming we all figure out how to create self-driving cars that are safe, this vehicle provides tons of ways to stay connected and entertained on the move.

Each of the four seats have their own 8-speaker sound system, and there are two large OLED displays on the front and back on the inside of the car you can use to watch your shows, play music and see the surrounding traffic in AR mode (if you really want to.)

The coolest part of this self-driving car is the motion detection. If you decide you want to purchase a drink from the slide-out beverage station, the system knows what you’ve taken and charges you automatically, putting an alert on screen.

Even smarter LG InstaView ThinQ refrigerators

My refrigerator suddenly seems so dumb. For 2020 LG is rolling out new InstaView refrigerators with its second-pen ThinQ technology. The fridge is smart enough to not only know what’s inside but to track inventory using its advanced vision and AI.

Armed with this info, the new InstaView can suggest meals based on the available ingredients or suggest reordering items. Like before, the transparent panel lets you peek inside to see what’s there without opening the door, but now this panel doubles as a 22-inch display for growing the web or watching videos.

I wasn’t able to demo the large display, but I did have fun opening the door just by placing my foot by a light sensor on the floor.

145-inch Micro LED TV (and a blast from the past)

LG’s Gallery OLED TV announced at CES 2020 is very slick and smart, but LG’s Micro LED TV blew me away. Similar to Samsung’s The Wall Micro LED set, LG’s prototype is modular and huge. The display at the LG booth measures a whopping 145 inches diagonally.

If you haven’t heard about Micro LED yet, you will. The display technology is designed to combine the best benefits of OLED (vibrant colors, perfect blacks) with the brightness of LCD sets. I couldn’t even tell that the Micro LED TV was made of multiple panels until the picture went dark briefly.

Last but not least, LG had an OLED TV on display that doubles as a piece of furniture. The wood cabinet has a 65-inch OLED set in the front, and you can just slide it over to reveal hidden storage for books, DVDs and other items.

It reminds me of a time when tube TVs were actual pieces of furniture in your living room. Plus, there’s a 100-watt soundar built in.

Be sure to check out our CES 2020 hub for the latest announcements and hands-on impressions from Las Vegas.