Lenovo Legion 2 Pro gaming phone is so powerful it needs a built-in fan

Lenovo's not messing around with its new Legion 2 Pro gaming phone — new leaked snaps show it'll have a physical cooling fan built in.

The successor to the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel first surfaced last month in the form of leaked specs that suggested it would pack some serious power. Now photos of the device have now appeared ahead of its scheduled launch in China this week — and it's sure to turn a few heads.

Lenovo was relatively late to enter the smartphone gaming arena, only debuting its Legion brand last year, but the new model looks set to pose a serious challenge to the likes of the Asus ROG Phone 5.

Based on photos of the device shared with AnTuTu, the front of the handset isn’t too dissimilar to many picks in our best phones list, sporting a traditional smartphone shape.

The Lenovo Legion 2 Pro’s back, however, shows a colorful module nestled in the middle of the phone. There's some doubt as to whether this module is raised or not, with Beebob reporting that it juts out to produce a rocking motion when laid on a table, but GMSArena stating that they think it's an optical illusion, and that the middle module is flat with the rest of the phone's rear.

Either way, GSMArena claims that it will feature twin-turbo fans, plus a liquid cooling chamber between them to dissipate heat.

(Image credit: Weibo)

At a glance, the externally visible fan leaves the Legion 2 Pro exposed to dust and water due to its open vents. Despite this, it looks pretty darn cool; we just hope it ships with some form of protective seal for the fan's casing, but Lenovo has yet to confirm anything of this nature.

Other gaming phones such as the Nubia Red Magic 6 use integrated cooling fans as well, but Red Magic keeps the fans hidden inside to force hot air outside through the system’s grilles for better protection.

Putting durability to one side, some of the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro's stellar specs have also leaked via NotebookCheck.net and GSMArena. The phone will reportedly have a 6.92-inch, 144Hz screen, a touch-sampling rate of 720Hz and the premium Snapdragon 888 chipset. It'll also get a large 5,500mAh battery, and will support 90W fast charging.

Its front-facing camera also looks like offering something a little different: it'll sit on the side of the phone rather than the top, so you face it correctly when playing in landscape mode, and will have a motorized pop-up mechanism as on the OnePlus 7 Pro. The main rear camera, meanwhile, is said to be a 64MP effort that can capture 8K video at 30fps.

We won't have to wait long until we know for sure what the Lenovo Legion Pro 2 will offer: its official launch takes place in China on Thursday (April 8). Stay tuned for more news soon.

