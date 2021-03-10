Look out, ROG Phone 5 — Lenovo Legion 2 Pro specs just leaked

Gaming phones are still a thing. With the recently announced Asus ROG Phone 5 and RedMagic 6 Pro, both are handsets that push the envelope for what a smartphone can do. From insane amounts of RAM to high refresh rate displays, these devices are aimed squarely at people serious about mobile gaming.

A new combatant might enter the ring soon. The follow-up to Lenovo's Legion Pro (aka Legion Duel) might have leaked on Geekbench, revealing some key specs. And it's about what you'd expect for a high-end gaming phone.

The device in question is the Lenovo L70081, spotted by Twitter user Abhishek Yadav (via GizmoChina), on Geekbench. Lenovo has already teased its next gaming phone so we might hear about it sooner than later.

The results page reveals a phone with 16GB of RAM and Android 11. Its 1130 single-core and 3779 multicore scores are in line with the other Snapdragon 888 gaming phone we've tested, the ROG Phone 5. For reference, Asus' latest gaming phone scored 1127 in single-core and 3672 in multicore in our testing.

The results page mentions "lahaina," which is the codename for the Snapdragon 888. The RAM is listed as 14.81GB usable, which likely means 16GB total system memory. Other than that, we don't know anything else about this Lenovo L70081.

However, we can look to the last Legion gaming phone for some clues. That device featured a Snapdragon 865, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. If this mysterious phone on Geekbench is the new Legion Pro, then we can expect similar specs.

As for the name, we're unsure of whether it'll be the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro or Legion Pro 2. If we had to guess, we'd say the former, but it remains a mystery.