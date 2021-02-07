Killer AirPods Pro deal — just dropped down to $189

Amazon's got a great AirPods Pro deal right now, giving savings on the higher-end model for those looking for AirPods deals. While the buds have been in stock, this is the first time they've dropped below $199 in a while.

Currently, Amazon has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for just $189 . That’s $60 off their list price, and $10 less than they were for the last couple of weeks. . Although they were $20 cheaper on Black Friday, this AirPods Pro deal is in stock and ready to ship.

AirPods Pro deal

Apple's best-selling in-ear wireless headphones have dropped in price, offering $80 in savings. This is the cheapest prices we've ever seen on these flagship headphones, which delivers Active Noise Cancellation for the most immersive sound experience.View Deal

The AirPods Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now, and as you’ll see in our AirPods Pro review we found that Apple's most advanced wireless earbuds offered a comfortable in-ear design, powerful active noise cancelling activation, crystal clear calls (thanks to its three microphones), and the convenience of Hey Siri support.

Apple's premium buds are a massive improvement over the standard AirPods, particularly where comfort is involved. In fact they’re so light and comfortable that we completely forgot we were wearing them during our workout test.

They’re also powered by Apple’s H1 chip, which ensures they'll instantly connect to your iPhone or iPad. That’s yet another advantage for iPhone owners, because nobody likes dealing with the nonsense of pairing Bluetooth headphones.

Sure they were $20 cheaper on Black Friday, but that deal may or may not return.