Jurassic World: Dominion trailer details, release date, poster, plot and more

Right now, Jurassic World: Dominion looks like the most exciting blockbuster of the not-near future. Yes, releasing next year, the sixth Jurassic movie has us hyped for its scale, bringing everyone — from OGs including Laura Dern and Sam Neill to recent cast members such as Jake Johnson and Omar Sy — back for another tour of the islands.

And since this chapter feels so conclusive, you may wonder if it's the last of the mainline movies. Don't. Jurassic World 4 is likely planned to, according to speculation. There's also a rumor that the Jurassic World and Fast & Furious movies could cross-over, something near and dear to our hearts.

EW got a sneak preview of the Jurassic World: Dominion trailer, which is due in theaters to accompany F9 on June 25. The site reports it "starts 65 million years before Jurassic Park was so much as a twinkle in John Hammond's eye."

So, we're going to see the dinosaurs as they were, not as they were replicated, "grazing in ancient fields and soaring above rivers." Also, get ready to meet dinosaurs we've never seen before.

The clip will also include an old favorite we've never seen move before, "a certain prehistoric mosquito," likely the bug found in the amber resin that was used to bring the dinosaurs back. Of course, we'll see that bug interact with a dinosaur, as that's how it got the blood used by Dr. Hammond.

Jurassic World: Dominion will stomp into theaters on June 10, 2022. But we also have a good idea of when it will be streaming as well.

Since Jurassic World: Dominion is distributed by Universal Pictures, we know that it could be available from a premium video-on-demand service as early as June 27. That's because of a publicized deal between AMC theaters and Paramount Plus, which saw the theatrical exclusivity window shrink from 90 days to as short as 17 days.

Jurassic World: Dominion poster

(Image credit: Colin Trevorrow/Twitter)

The poster for Jurassic World: Dominion hinges on the key phrase "It all started here," as we see the mosquito who would later become crucial to the opening of the original Jurassic Park. It appears to be draining some blood out of a dinosaur, possibly the T-Rex whose blood was used.

Jurassic World: Dominion plot

Director Colin Trevorrow noted that Jurassic World is in fact "a culmination of six movies." This makes a lot of sense once you look at the cast below, and consider the scale shown in the trailer and the poster's tag-line.

Otherwise, the film's plot is being kept secret and tight. Trevorrow shared just this tiny peek at what's to come, an image of a tiny dino, captioned "Feathers."

(Image credit: Colin Trevorrow/Twitter)

Jurassic World: Dominion cast

This is going to be a family affair. Of course, the cast starts with Chris Pratt, whose Owen Grady was the main character in the last two Jurassic World chapters. Grady is a Navy vet and ethologist, who once handled velociraptors in Jurassic World.

Alongside him, Bryce Dallas Howard is back as as Claire Dearing, the ex-operations manager for Jurassic World. She then became a dinosaur-rights activist, founding the Dinosaur Protection Group.

Other returning series regulars include BD Wong as geneticist Henry Wu, who worked on both Jurassic World and the original Jurassic Park. Justice Smith will also be back as IT specialist Franklin Webb, as well Daniella Pineda as ex-marine Zia Rodriguez, who works with the Dinosaur Protection Group.

The cast doesn't end there, as there are returning cast members from other chapters. Jeff Goldblum is one of them: he already reprised the role of Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and this time he'll be joined by series veterans Laura Dern and Sam Neill, as originally reported by Deadline.

Trevorrow noted that he had help from some of the returning cast for figuring out their characters, telling EW, "We had these weekends, and we would sit down and write stuff together because Sam Neill knows Alan Grant better than anyone in the world. And Ellie Sattler has a lot to say about the state of the world right now, and so does Laura Dern. We wanted to make sure that we reflected that, and it wasn't just some surface-level thing."

Also, Jurassic World co-stars Jake Johnson (Lowery Cruthers) and Omar Sy (Barry) are also back.