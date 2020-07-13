iPhone 12 and Galaxy Note 20 should be worried about this super-fast charging tech

Oppo is set to supercharge smartphone charging once again, having teased its 125W fast-charging tech which is set to debut this week.

The Chinese smartphone maker tweeted a short video that showed how it plans to make the jump from 65W charging to 120W, and it will reveal what it plans to do with that tech on July 15. That’s not to say a new Oppo phone launch can be expected, but it does provide a timeline as to when this super-fast charging tech will enter the market.

Oppo already offers some of the fastest charging tech around, with its 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 able to fill up a 4,000 mAh battery in a mere 30 minutes. Logic would then dictate that double the wattage would result in half the charging time.

In comparison, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra and its 5,000 mAh battery only support 45W fast charging with the company’s super Fast Charging 2.0. It’s unclear whether the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will come with notably faster charging than it’s predecessor, though it might get a more efficient battery.

If you don’t like waiting to charge, the wait is almost over. 👀 #FlashForward pic.twitter.com/Uq54uJEphQJuly 13, 2020

OnePlus and its OnePlus 8 Pro comes with the company’s Warp Charge 30T, which delivers 30W of power able to fill up the phone’s 3,800 mAh battery to 70% in half an hour.

Apple finally boosted its approach to fast charging by equipping the iPhone 11 Pro with an 18W rapid charger, which delivers 55% battery charge in 30 minutes. It’s certainly not the fastest around and the charger is still an optional extra for the iPhone 11. One recent leak suggested that the iPhone 12 could chip with a speedy 20W charger, while many other rumors indicate that it won’t have a charger in the box at all.

As such, Oppo currently comes out on top as the phone maker that delivers the fastest and most powerful charger, at least on paper. Real-world tests can prove that rapid charging is about the efficiency of delivering power rather than the sheer amount of it.

However, Oppo’s sister brand Vivio also has 120W fast-charging tech on the way, which it plans to put into its Iqoo range of phones. So it could be a race to see which company gets the powerful charging systems to the market first.

But Iqoo phones aren’t easy to get in the US, UK or Europe, whereas Oppo has recently bought its Find X2 Pro flagship phones to the UK. This means that it’s likely to have the scope to get its 120W charging tech further afield than before.

Either way, advancements in fast charging technology are good for the future of smartphones overall. It will push phone makers to equipped their handsets with faster charging, which in people’s increasingly busy lives can be a boon when it comes to quickly juicing up your phone in the morning before rushing out into the world.