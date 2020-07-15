OnePlus Nord pre-orders are open again for 24 hours — here's how to get yours

The OnePlus Nord is less than a week from launch, but you have got one more chance to pre-order the phone if you're already convinced it's a great buy. You'll have to be fast though.

OnePlus opened this third and final pre-order window at 9 a.m. UK time, and will keep it open for exactly 24 hours. It's available to customers in Europe, including the UK, and India. We know the United States is being excluded from purchasing the Nord for the time being, although OnePlus will hopefully bring the new phone to the US at a later date.

The previous two pre-orders sold out very quickly, but that's because OnePlus only gave out 100 and 900 handsets total during the first and second periods respectively. There doesn't look to be a set number of handsets OnePlus is offering this time, but do keep the time limit in mind if you've yet to make a decision.

If you decide you do want this new Android mid-range phone, you can go to OnePlus' Nord pre-order page, where you can then pay a £20 deposit to secure your handset. Doing this will get you some "limited edition OnePlus Nord merchandise", both upon reserving your phone and when you complete the transaction after the phone's launch.

That launch will be taking place on July 21, via an AR-enhanced keynote. As well as the Nord, we might also be seeing the OnePlus Buds, OnePlus' first attempt at truly wireless earbuds that promise to have an incredible 30-hour battery life.

Between leaks and OnePlus' own teasers, we know quite a lot about the Nord already, and there's some good reasons to be excited. For less than $500, OnePlus promises a 6.4-inch handset with a 90Hz AMOLED display, dual selfie cameras, quad rear cameras, 5G connectivity and a large battery capable of 30W fast charging.

Compared to the current mid-range king, the iPhone SE (2020), the Nord looks to have a major hardware advantage. So we are very interested in seeing if the whole experience matches or even surpasses Apple's excellent budget iPhone.