Hurry! This Oculus Quest 2 deal comes with a free gift card

Presidents Day sales are here early and one of the best deals you can get right now discounts the hard to find — and rarely on sale — Oculus Quest 2.

Currently, you can get the Oculus Quest 2 for $299 at Newegg. Even better, it comes with a free $15 Newegg gift card. Open this link in an incognito browser and you'll get a pop-up from Newegg to save an extra 10% off your purchase. Use that coupon to drop the price of the bundle to $269, which is a phenomenal deal. (This deal is only valid for new Newegg shoppers).

Hurry! Newegg has the Oculus Quest 2 with a $15 Newegg gift card for $299. The Oculus Quest 2 has an impressive game library, intuitive controls, and good built-in audio, all of which makes this one of the best overall virtual reality headsets to date. View Deal

In our Oculus Quest 2 review, we were full of praise for its lightweight design and build, which is comfortable enough for extended wear. Version two of the Oculus Quest got upgraded controllers too, and we found them to be supremely comfortable and intuitive across gameplay. There's a solid haptic engine in there, which adds enormously to the immersion, letting you really feel the power of a virtual lightsaber.

It's an all-in-one VR system, which means you don't need to set up any external sensors or cameras. Just charge it up, pop it on your head and you'll be away exploring virtual worlds in minutes.

But if you want even more in-depth experiences, you can buy the Oculus Link cable and hook it up to your gaming PC. That way, previously PC-only experiences like Half-Life Alyx become available, too, assuming you've got the graphical grunt to run it.

Bottom line: Oculus Quest 2 makes for an immersive virtual reality adventure and is one of the best VR headsets available today.