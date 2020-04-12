Hurry! This MacBook Pro deal takes $1,500 off Apple's laptop

Easter Sunday is here and Best Buy is cutting up to $1,500 off one of the best laptops on the market.

Today only, Best Buy is taking up to $1,500 off select 15.4-inch MacBook Pros. After discount, prices start at $2,299.99 for a MacBook Pro with a Core i9 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

The 15.4-inch MacBook Pro is still a force to be reckoned with. Best Buy is taking from $500 to $1,500 off a wide selection of MacBook Pro configurations. After discount, prices start at just $2,299.99. View Deal

This MacBook Pro is currently $500 off and the least-expensive machine in Best Buy's sale. It packs a 9th Gen Core i9 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a Radeon Pro 560X GPU.View Deal

Need more RAM and SSD storage? Best Buy is taking $1,200 off this MacBook Pro configuration. It packs a Core i9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a Radeon Pro 560X GPU. View Deal

For the ultimate savings, Best Buy is taking a massive $1,500 off this MacBook Pro configuration. It packs a Core i9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Pro Vega 20 graphics. A similarly configured 16-inch MacBook Pro would costs hundreds more. View Deal

Performance-wise, the 15-inch MacBook Pro is still one of the most powerful Macs you can get. The 15-inch MacBook Pro on sale packs a 15.4-inch Retina display, 9th-gen Core i9 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a Radeon Pro 560X GPU.

The biggest price cut is naturally reserved for the priciest model. Best Buy also has the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro on sale for $2,649.99. It packs a Core i9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a Radeon Pro Vega 20 GPU. This is the best value in the sale, as a similarly configured 16-inch MacBook Pro would cost hundreds more.

As with most MacBook Pro deals, this offer won't last long. So if you're due for a laptop replacement and want the best there is, don't hesitate to grab this MacBook Pro while it's on sale.