Huge Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal gets you three months for $24

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals dried up after the holidays, but overnight we've spotted a few deals that no Xbox fan should miss.

Currently, you can get an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1-Month Subscription for just $1 at the Microsoft Store. That's $14 off and the best price we've seen for it since the start of the year. Alternatively, Amazon has an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-Month Subscription for $24.99. That's $20 off and works out to about $8 per month.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (1 month): was $14 now $1 @ MS Store

Want to give Xbox Game Pass Ultimate a try? Currently, the Microsoft Store is offering one month of access for just $1, which is over 90% off.View Deal

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months): was $44 now $24 @ Amazon

This killer Game Pass Ultimate deal gets you three months of access to a ton of Xbox One and PC games for just $24.99, which is $20 off its normal price. View Deal

Both Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals are delivered via digital codes. Game Pass Ultimate provides access to more than 100 Xbox One and PC games, including Gears 5, The Outer Worlds, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Untitled Goose Game and The Witcher 3. It also packs in Xbox Live Gold (normally $10 per month), which enables online play for Xbox One titles in addition to monthly free games.

A Game Pass subscription is the perfect complement for anyone getting a new Xbox One S or Xbox One X, as they'll get tons of great games to play right out of the box.

These deals are only available for a limited time, so move fast to lock in those amazing prices.