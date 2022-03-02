How to watch Top Chef 2022 online without cable

Knives out! It's almost time to watch Top Chef 2022 online, even if you don't have cable. Season 19 takes the cooking competition to Houston, the country's most diverse city and left off the list of towns featured in the Texas-themed ninth season.

Top Chef: Houston start time, channel Top Chef season 19 release date: Thursday, March 3

Time: 8 p.m. ET / PT

Watch on: Bravo via Sling TV or fubo TV

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons return to the judging panel, along with a rotating selection of Top Chef alums and other acclaimed chefs. The alumni include last season's runner-up Dawn Burrell as well as Tiffany Derry, Hung Huynh, Stephanie Izard, Melissa King, Kristen Kish, Kwame Onwuachi, Sam Talbot, Brooke Williamson and Claudette Zepeda.

Season 19 is introducing a new twist: For the first time ever, the cheftestants are allowed to bring homemade ingredients to the Top Chef pantry. They can also request specific items for the production team to purchase. According to Top Chef executive producer Doneen Arquines, the result is dishes "you likely haven't seen or heard of before."

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Top Chef 2022. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch Top Chef 2022 online from anywhere on Earth

Just because Bravo isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Top Chef: Houston if you're away from home. Watching the new season along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



How to watch Top Chef 2022 in the US

U.S. viewers can watch Top Chef: Houston premiere Thursday, March 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Bravo is available with a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can also watch Top Chef on demand or online at BravoTV.com.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Top Chef live on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market. Right now, you can check out the service with a 3-day free trial. The Sling Blue package comes with Bravo and more than 40 other top channels, including AMC, CNN, Food Network, HGTV and TLC.

Fubo.TV is a great live TV service. With the Starter Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands, including Bravo. Check out everything Fubo has to offer with a 7-day free trial.

After airing on Bravo, Top Chef episodes may be available to stream on Hulu and Peacock.

How to watch Top Chef: Houston in Canada

Canadians can tune into Top Chef season 19 on Food Network Canada. Episodes air at 10 p.m. ET.

If you are traveling in Canada and want to access the streaming services you already pay for, you'll need ExpressVPN.

How to watch Top Chef season 19 in the UK

Brits should be able to watch Top Chef 2022 episodes online at Hayu the day after they air in the U.S.

Hayu is a streaming service that costs £4.99 per month (after a one-month free trial). Hayu also streams other Real Housewives shows.

Travelers who want to access their paid services can do so with ExpressVPN.