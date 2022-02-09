How to watch Super Bowl 2022 on Sling TV

Some of us at Tom's Guide will watch Super Bowl 2022 on Sling TV, so we thought it would be a good idea to let folks know how and why it works — and why we're using it to stream the Bengals vs the Rams. Primarily, people are choosing Sling TV as the best cable TV alternative because of its low starting price of $35 per month.

While there are cheaper live TV services, such as Philo, Sling TV stands out because it offers a better set of channels, including two broadcast TV networks (Fox and NBC). NBC, as anyone who is planning for Super Bowl Sunday knows, is the most important channel for watching the big game. And, sure you could get NBC on Fubo, but that costs a lot more and doesn't include TNT (a problem for basketball fans), which is on Sling.

There are only minor potential downsides to getting Sling. As I noted in my Sling TV hands-on, its feeds can be behind those of competitors by around half a minute. This isn't a huge deal, unless you're on social media a lot, where moment-to-moment plays could be spoiled. Also, the PS5 doesn't have a Sling TV app. Lastly, as noted below, you should make sure your region has an NBC affiliate. Fortunately, Sling's 3-day free trial can help you kick the tires and check before it's game time.

Sling TV is also highly customizable, another reason why it's one of the best streaming services. can also be customized to get both NBC and ESPN, as we'll explain below.

How to get Super Bowl 2022 live streams on Sling TV

The Super Bowl live streams start at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 13, and Sling TV subscribers will tune to NBC to watch the game. But since not all Sling plans have NBC, let's explain how to make sure you get it.

Sling TV can get confusing, but watching the Super Bowl on Sling is rather simple. All you need to go is get a Sling Blue account and be in an area where Sling offers an NBC affiliate (which isn't a universally available feature). People in major markets should have an NBC affiliate, but Sling TV's tool for checking local channels can help.

Sling Blue is $35 per month, but you don't need to have to pay that fee to watch Super Bowl LVI on Sling, because Sling TV has a 3-day free trial. We'd suggest starting your trial on Saturday to test Sling out, so you can cancel on Monday if you don't want to keep it.

Just know, though, that while Sling Blue has NBC — which you'll want for Super Bowl 2022 — it doesn't have ESPN. Instead, ESPN — a must-have for many sports fans — is in the Sling Orange tier, which can be combined with Sling Blue for, you guessed it, Sling Blue + Orange ($50 per month). For more details check out our Sling Orange vs. Blue comparison.

Need a new TV for the game? Be sure to check out Super Bowl TV deals.

If you can stand to miss CBS, Sling TV provides a middle ground — and there's a 3-day free trial! The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC affiliates for this game, as well as local FOX affiliates plus ESPN.

How to watch Sling TV: all of the apps and more

Sling TV is nearly ubiquitous, with one notable exception: the PS5. We don't know why Sling TV doesn't have a PS5 app, but that's just the way it is. Nearly every other streaming device or platform? Sling is there.

If we don't have a link below, just search "Sling TV" in the app store section of your device.