How to watch Moon Knight episode 2 online: Release date, time and episode schedule

Are you eager to watch Moon Knight episode 2 online with Disney Plus? After episode 1's mind-bending take on a different kind of MCU protagonist, we're curious how Moon Knight episode 2 continues to shake things up.

Moon Knight Disney Plus date, time and more Release date and time: Episode 2 launches tomorrow (Wednesday, April 6) at 3 a.m. ET

Cast: Oscar Isaac, May Calamawy, Ethan Hawke

Directors: Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

Rating: TV-14

So, as you may recall, Steven Grant is a mild-mannered museum gift shop employee, whose sleeping problems may have just been a front for his other identities. Those identities don't just take over whilst he's sleeping, they also cause him to black out while he's driving — mid-chase scene.

One of those identities is Marc, a guy who keeps a flip phone secretly in a wall. And Marc appears to have talked to Steven during the end of the first Moon Knight episode, convincing Steve to let him take over when jackals were chasing Steven into a bathroom.

Oh, and Ethan Hawke is a creepy cultist named Arthur Harrow, whose shape-shifting tattoos seem to suggest he's got supernatural abilities.

Here's everything to know about how and when to watch Moon Knight episode 2 online. Oh, and since we've already seen the show's first episodes, check out our Moon Knight review to see why we love it. For more about the show after you've watched, check out our story that dissects what we just saw, as we've got the Moon Knight episode 1 ending explained.

Also, check out this behind-the-scenes featurette about the making of Moon Knight:

How to watch Moon Knight episode 2 on Disney Plus

No matter what you're feeling like today, it's easy to watch Moon Night. Moon Knight episode 2 debuts on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) at 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 6.

It's the sixth Marvel Studios series to be released direct to Disney Plus, following WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye and What If...?.

Disney Plus doesn't have a whole lot of entries in our list of the new movies and shows to watch in April, so it may feel like a "Moon Knight or nothing" month.

How to watch Moon Knight internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.

Moon Knight episodes

Moon Knight episode 1: March 30

Moon Knight episode 2: April 6

Moon Knight episode 3: April 13

Moon Knight episode 4: April 20

Moon Knight episode 5: April 27

Moon Knight episode 6: May 4

Moon Knight cast

Marvel Studios has been especially secretive about the cast and story of Moon Knight, but we do have the core cast, and some of the names we're supposed to call them by below.