How to watch Minari online — stream the Golden Globe nominee

Minari movie details Release date: Feb. 12 (Theatrical), Feb. 26 (Digital)

Director: Lee Isaac Chung

Starring: Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho Youn Yuh-jung, Will Patton

Run-time: 115 min

Age rating: PG-13

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

The buzz has been building for weeks and you want to watch Minari online — but where can you stream the indie movie? Minari is an Oscar frontrunner, after receiving SAG and Golden Globe nominations, and receiving rave reviews. But with many theaters still closed due to the pandemic, everybody wants to find a way to watch Minari online.

Minari is a semi-autobiographical drama from writer/director Lee Isaac Chung, starring The Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun as a Korean-American immigrant who moves his family to rural Arkansas in the 1980s.

Jacob Yi takes over a small farm, hoping to grow produce to sell to buyers in Dallas. Meanwhile, he and his wife Monica make ends meet by working at a nearby chicken factory. They bring over her mother from Korea to mind their two kids, which forces young David to share a room with his grandmother. But soon, they begin to develop a bond while the entire family adjusts to their new life.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Minari online right now. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch Minari on streaming

Minari is streaming now on A24's Screening Room, with at least one screening scheduled per day. Most of the screenings are sold out, but there are still virtual tickets available through Feb. 25.

Then, on Feb. 26, Minari will begin streaming via premium video on demand. The rental price will vary, but generally cost around $19.99. It will be available through most major digital retailers, including Amazon, Apple, Google Play, Vudu and YouTube.

Minari reviews

The reviews of Minari are almost uniformly positive, edging toward gushing. Here's a roundup of what critics are saying.

A.O. Scott, The New York Times: "Minari is modest, specific and thrifty, like the lives it surveys. There’s nothing small about it, though, because it operates at the true scale of life."

Alison Willmore, Vulture: "The film is deceptively gentle, but that only makes its final crescendo more devastating, a burst of bittersweet emotion that unites the characters, not through a shared understanding, but through loss."

Karen Han, Slate: "Thoughtfully directed, vividly written, and beautifully acted, it’s a hopeful film, universally appealing despite—or perhaps because of—just how very Korean American it is."

Todd McCarthy, The Hollywood Reporter: "All the same, the charming low-key humor and the actors are all winning without being coy or cutesy. Minari is a modest pic but very human and accessible, and quite distinctively so in comparison to the vast majority of high-concept and/or violent movies rolling out today."