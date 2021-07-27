Love Is Blind: After the Altar release date and time You can start watching Love Is Blind: After the Altar at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. BST on Wednesday, July 28.

Welcome back, pod people! It's almost time to watch Love Is Blind: After the Altar on Netflix. The dating series is holding a reunion special for the season 1 cast to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the finale weddings. And judging by the Love Is Blind: After the Altar trailer, the two married couples — Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton and Amber Pike and Matt Barnett — are still going strong.

Love Is Blind season 1 introduced a twist to the usual dating show format. The cast of 15 men and 15 women went through a speed dating process — but weren’t allowed to see each other until they got engaged! Yes, it's a totally far-out premise, but addictive to watch (which is why we can't wait to see Love Is Blind season 2).

Love Is Blind: After the Altar brings back most of the cast members from season 1 to provide updates on their lives. Oh, and a special guest from another Netflix reality series pops up! Here's everything we know about the reunion special.

How to watch Love Is Blind: After the Altar with a VPN

How to watch Love Is Blind: After the Altar on Netflix

Love Is Blind: After the Altar starts streaming Wednesday, July 28 at 3 a.m. ET.

The reunion special consists of three new episodes:

Two Years Later

Married, Single, and It’s Complicated

Celebrations and Confrontations

Netflix is available in many regions around the world.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar trailer

The Love Is Blind: After the Altar trailer begins with cast member Cameron Hamilton discussing how difficult single life is. Luckily, he doesn't have to worry about that anymore, since wife Lauren Speed is sitting next to him!

But the trailer gets really juicy between Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers, who didn't get married in the season 1 finale. They did continue dating after the show. But at the reunion party, Damian brings a guest who is familiar to fans of another Netflix reality show — Too Hot to Handle season 1 star Francesca Farago!

Love Is Blind: After the Altar cast

Almost all of the Love Is Blind season 1 cast members are back for After the Altar:

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton (married in finale, still together)

(married in finale, still together) Amber Pike and Matt Barnett (married in finale, still together)

(married in finale, still together) Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers (didn't marry in finale, dating)

(didn't marry in finale, dating) Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes (didn't marry in finale, broke up)

(didn't marry in finale, broke up) Jessica Batten (didn't marry Mark Cuevas*)

(didn't marry Mark Cuevas*) Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton (broke up during honeymoon)

(broke up during honeymoon) Lauren "LC" Chamblin (didn't get engaged)

* It's unclear from the trailer if Cuevas will appear in the special, though Batten refers seeing him attend the party with his girlfriend.