How to watch Loki episode 3: release time, schedule and more

Loki Episode 3 details and more Release time: 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 16

Next episodes: Wednesdays at (3 a.m. ET)

Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Wunmi Mosaku

Showrunner: Michael Waldron

Director: Kate Herron

Episodes: 6

After meeting "Randy" (probably not their real name) we need to watch Loki episode 3 immediately. Yes, the giant "OMG!" reveal of Loki episode 2 is definitely the kind of moment we hope you weren't spoiled for, as we alluded to in our Loki episode 1 + 2 review.

If you just watched Loki's latest adventure, we're guessing you've figured out the new pattern for this MCU Disney Plus series. That rapscallion Loki managed to alter the timeline ... for Marvel shows on the house of the mouse. Instead of the traditional Friday release date, Loki's new episodes bow on Wednesdays.

And so far, we're not arguing when Loki comes out, as long as it keeps coming. The series is only 6 episodes long, and we've gotten no promises of a second season. So right now, we've just got to enjoy every second of Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson's banter that we get. We're curious which apocalyptic moments they travel to next, and which other huge easter-egg cameos we'll see in the background (did you notice Peggy Carter in Loki episode 1?).

Also, we need more of Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15. She hasn't been given a whole lot of dialogue, but her glances and quips have made her one to watch out for. We're hoping Gugu Mbatha-Raw gets more time on screen.

It's all about Tom Hiddleston, though, if we're being honest. The sheer sight of Loki in a shirt and tie working at the TVA was weird and out-of-place enough to make us hit pause, and he's continuing to hit the comedic and dramatic touches with this variant Loki.

How to watch Loki on Disney Plus

Loki's looking hard to catch, jumping around timelines, but you can find this show exclusively on Disney Plus.

The third episode hits Wednesday, June 23 at 3 a.m. ET, and subsequent episodes will follow at that same time every Wednesday.

How to watch Loki internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.

Loki episodes schedule

The good news is that Loki episodes are long, the first episode ran about 50 minutes. That said, the credits were pretty long, and there were no post-credits scenes.

The bad news? We're only getting 6 episodes in total. If the first two episodes are about average for the season, expect the total run time to go around 5 hours and 15 minutes.