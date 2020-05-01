How to watch Call to Unite livestream: Start time, celebrities and what to know

The Call to Unite livestream is a 24-hour global event featuring over celebrities, global leaders, artists and entertainers to recognize our shared humanity and offer support during the difficult COVID-19 pandemic.

The Call to Unite livestream, airing from Friday to Saturday, aims to support people worldwide as they endure challenges during the pandemic. Over 200 participants will offer a performance, a prayer, a memory or a gift in an effort to inspire everyone to emerge from these troubled times with strength and compassion.

"Today, billions of people around the world are isolated and anxious because of the COVID-19 pandemic — unable to gather with loved ones, go to work, or even mourn those they’ve lost. Still, in this moment of isolation, millions are rising to the occasion by showing each other love and support in countless ways," ead the event's press release. "The Call to Unite is a celebration of those acts of humanity, and an invitation to the world to join in lifting one another in this moment of need. We need each other. Now more than ever."

The Call to Unite live stream was organized by Tim Shriver, the longtime chairman and CEO of the Special Olympics. The lineup includes Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, former President George W. Bush, Common, Josh Groban, Jennifer Garner, Questlove, Deepak Chopra, Yo-Yo Ma, Martin Luther King III, Alanis Morissette, LeAnn Rimes, Marie Kondo, Jewel, Charlamagne Tha God and more.

Viewers will be encouraged to donate to COVID-19 relief funds through the event’s service partners, GiveDirectly and Points of Light.

Watch a teaser for the event below:

When does the The Call to Unite livestream start?

Call to Unite will stream for 24 hours starting Friday, May 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern to Saturday, May 2 at 8:00 p.m.

Call to Unite livestreams

The Call to Unite will be live streamed at unite.us and on supporting partners including Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, LinkedIn, and SiriusXM Stars channel 109.

Spotify will also stream segments from the event on demand during the 24 hour-period and afterward.

Call to Unite celebrities and leaders

Call to Unite's 24-hour live stream will feature more than 200 participants, a mix of celebrities, world and community leaders, artists, entertainers and others. As the event's official press release stated, "Throughout the event, global leaders will join citizens of the world in sharing practices, lessons, songs, performances, reflections, and more to help us turn the pain of this moment into possibility for tomorrow."

Among the expected participants are:

Alanis Morissette

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre

Amandla Stenberg

Andrew Bird

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba

Bebe and Cece Winans

Charlamagne tha God

Common

Daniel Dae Kim

Debbie Allen

Deepak Chopra

Eva Longoria

Jennifer Garner

Jewel

Josh Groban

Julia Roberts

LeAnn Rimes

Mandy Moore

Maria Shriver

Marie Kondo

Martin Luther King III

Martin Sheen

Naomi Campbell

Oprah Winfrey

Peter Gabriel

President George W. Bush

Questlove

Quincy Jones

Rob Lowe

The Young People's Chorus of New York City

Yao Ming

Yo-Yo Ma

Check out the full list at the Unite.us website.