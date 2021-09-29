Google Pixel 6 price tipped — and it undercuts iPhone 13

The Google Pixel 6 could be the most exciting Pixel yet. And it looks like it could cost less than the iPhone 13.

According to YouTuber Brandon Lee from This is Tech Today, via Android Central, his source claims that the Google Pixel 6 will retail for €649 in Europe. The larger Google Pixel 6 Pro will supposedly be priced at €899.

If true, the Pixel 6 would only see a $50 markup over last year's Pixel 5. Considering that the Pixel 6 will feature Google's new custom Tensor chip, which is looking to be a game changer, it could very well be a great alternative to the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

For comparison, the regular iPhone 13 starts at £779 for the 128GB model, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at £1,049. So the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could undercut the new iPhones by £130 and £150, respectively.

Brandon's source is someone who works for a "massive major cellular chain" in Europe. The source shared images of backend inventory systems showing the names oriole and raven, which are the codenames for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, respectively. In it, the screenshot showed supposed pricing in Europe.

It should be noted, Lee is going off a single anonymous source, which isn't always the most reliable means of reporting. Ideally, a more dependable report would need either multiple sources or a single source willing to go on the record. We assume this source asked to stay anonymous in fear of losing their job. So, there's a chance that the single screenshot of backend inventory systems Lee received could be fake. Until there are more corroborators of this pricing information, we'd suggest not believing it at face value.

Either way, according to Lee's source, as well as Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech, the announcement is supposedly set for October 19 with a launch for October 28.

It does seem that Lee has some good inside sourcing within the Google supply chain regarding the Pixel 6. Earlier this month, Lee was given video of the Pixel 6 Pro test unit. In the video below, you can see the carbon color, which looks like a light gray. The fog color will supposedly have a lighter green hue.

Of course, a lot of the talk over colors and design are no longer speculation. That's because Google has already sent the Pixel 6 website live, where it's possible to see high quality images of the phone in its various colors. Not only that, the Google store in New York has display Pixel 6 units available for viewing, behind a glass box. Why fight the leakers when you can join them?

In terms of specifications, the Pixel 6 will reportedly have some minor downgrades over the 6 Pro, which would account for its more affordable price. Current rumors and reports suggest that the Pixel 6 will have a flat AMOLED 2340x1080 display at 90Hz. The Pixel 6 Pro will supposedly have a curved 6.67-inch E5 AMOLED display with a resolution of 3120x1440 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Pro display will also be LTPO, meaning it can instantly change its refresh rate to as low as 10Hz to save battery life.

Internally, the Pixel 6 will allegedly have 8GB of RAM compared to the Pro's 12GB. Both phones will apparently have a 50MP Samsung GN1 camera and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The Pro will include a 48MP telephoto as well, per current reports.

If all of this is true, then the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro could be strong iPhone 13 rivals. And for Android enthusiasts, it seems that the more expensive Pixel 6 Pro will be the one to get.

Pixel portfolio can now take on Apple, sort of

Google has always had trouble defining where its Pixel line should sit in the market. At one point, Pixels were given lower flagship prices to help undercut the competition. But over time, the Pixel creeped up in price, surpassing phones like the iPhone 11. The original Pixel launched at a $649 price point whereas the Pixel 4 landed at a $799 price.

If the Pixel 6 prices above are correct, then the Pixel range hits every segment of the market perfectly, undercutting Apple where it counts, and hopefully delivering strong photo processing to boot.

With the Pixel 5a at $449, we hailed it as the king of affordable phones, packing top-end cameras and a solid display for a great price. The Pixel 6 and its new Tensor chip at $749 undercuts the iPhone 13, but may falter in performance. And the Pixel 6 Pro at $1,000-plus should give users the best camera performance available on the Android market. Even then, Android and Pixel have a long way to go to catch Apple and its Bionic chipset.

At the moment, leaked Geekbench scores show that the Pixel 6 Pro will be punching below the Android competition.

According to a report from Screen Rant, the Pixel 6 Pro landed a multicore Geekbench score of 2,074. Compare that to other Android flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor at 3,041, Google's new chip gets a thrashing.

And Tensor fares nowhere nearly as well when compared to Apple. If the leaked Geekbench scores are true for the Pixel 6 Pro, then it will barely pack more performance than the iPhone X from 2017, which had a multicore score of 2,053. Google hardly surpassing an iPhone from four years ago is not at all impressive and shows how far ahead Apple is in the mobile processing game.

While official iPhone 13 Geekbench scores aren't out yet, leaked scores show a score of 4,600. In our own Geekbench testing, the iPhone 13 Pro averaged a multicore score of 4,718 — the regular iPhone 13 saw a 4,436 multicore score. The iPhone 12 Pro with its A14 Bionic chip had a multicore score of 3,860.

Either way, the Pixel 6's supposed pricing should put Google's line on better footing against Apple, but the current leaked scores leave a lot to be desired. Granted, leaked scores are not necessarily indicative of the final product, so we'll have to get hands on to see what scores we pull.

Even with the iPhone 13 starting at $799, that $50 premium does net potentially double the performance. But if Google continues to improve upon Tensor, then maybe in a few years both Apple and Google can be on more level footing.