Google Pixel 6 could get faster wireless charging — here’s how

We're approaching the Pixel 6 launch, slated for later this year, and it looks like Google is prepping some extra surprises for us, possibly in the form of a new Pixel Stand wireless charger. Even better, the updated Pixel Stand could come with fans equipped to keep the pad and phone cool, which might mean faster wireless charging speeds.

9to5Google discovered the possible existence of a new Pixel Stand by diving into the Android 12 beta 2 code. There, you'll find references to a new Made by Google wireless charger. The logical conclusion is that this new charger will be the second Pixel Stand, and that it could launch alongside the Pixel 6 later this year.

The original Pixel Stand topped out at 10W, which isn't the speediest way to charge a phone wirelessly. However, the propped-up stand made the accessory perfect for use at a desk, so crazy fast charging speeds may not have been necessary at the time.

But since then, OnePlus has released its 50W wireless Warp charger, which also comes equipped with cooling fans — even better, the OnePlus accessory props the phone up, too.

If the new Pixel Stand does have fans, as rumored, that would imply faster speeds. Still, it's important to remember that Samsung has used fans in some of its wireless chargers in the past, some as low as 10W.

One of my personal gripes with the Pixel 5 is how slowly it charges, capping out at 18W. Even the Galaxy S21 and iPhone 12 charge faster, and they already feel slow, especially when compared to something as blisteringly fast as the OnePlus 9 Pro. As a matter of fact, faster charging is part of my wishlist for the Pixel 6.

It's looking more like we'll have a great event to look forward to later this year, possibly in October when the new Pixel usually debuts. Google might have some awesome stuff in store for us, and we can't wait to get our hands on the Pixel 6.

When the Pixel 6 does arrive, we're expecting a return to two phones (Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro), camera upgrades, improved displays, and a wholly new design. Coupled with the final release of Android 12 likely sometime before the phones' launch, it's going to be a good time to be an Android fan.