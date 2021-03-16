Google just leaked 11 upcoming Android phones — here's what's coming

Google has embarrassingly leaked 11 new Android phones, including forthcoming models from Samsung, Asus, Motorola and LG.

The leak, initially spotted by 9to5 Google, came in an update to a list of devices that support ARCore, Google's augmented reality platform. But among the 23 new devices were 11 that haven't yet been released — or in some cases, even announced.

Among them are Samsung's forthcoming A52G and A72G, both of which have been heavily teased in recent weeks and which are expected to be launched at tomorrow's Galaxy Unpacked event. The leak also mentioned the Galaxy A82G, which we'd expect to be the follow up to the Galaxy A80, rotating camera and all.

One of the most intriguing devices on the list is the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip — a phone we've not previously heard anything about. Based on the name, we'd expect it to be the follow up to the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro and Zenfone 7, which have flip-out camera modules and which launched last year.

The LG Stylo 7 is another previously unannounced phone; no prizes for guessing this will be the successor to 2020's LG Stylo 6, a 6.8-inch device with a built-in stylus and low price. However, there have been reports that LG may be exiting the smartphone business altogether.

The Motorola Moto G100, meanwhile, is thought to be the global model of the Motorola Edge S. We know a fair bit about this phone already, due to a series of leaks that have listed its specs in some detail.

The Moto G100 is rumored to have a powerful Snapdragon 870 processor and a 6.7-inch display with FHD+ resolution, while its impressive camera setup will include a 64MP main sensor, 16MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

A series of renders of the phone also surfaced yesterday on TechnikNews, showing that the phone does indeed look identical to the existing Edge S. And to add further weight to the evidence, Motorola has confirmed that it's holding an event on March 25; we'd expect this phone to feature there.

The full list of unreleased or unannounced phones is:

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip

LG Stylo 7

Motorola Moto G100

Oppo Reno 5A

Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G Bosch

Realme 8 Pro

Samsung A52 4G

Samsung A72 4G

Samsung A82 5G

TCL 20 Pro 5G

ZTE Z6650S

In addition to the unreleased phones above, Google's list included several devices which are already available, including the Motorola Moto G30 and Asus ROG Phone 5.

Google has since removed all 23 devices from the ARCore update and will presumably add them back in at a later date.