Google accidentally prevented some Android users from making calls — how to fix it

If you're part of the minority of people who still use their smartphones for phone calls, Google might have just accidentally ruined that for you.

A bug within the Google app has rendered some Android phone users incapable of making or receiving calls, according to a Bleeping Computer report. Happily there is already an update if you've encountered the problem, although the fact Google's caused such a major issue with phone functionality with an apo that bears its name has probably caused some red faces over in Mountain View.

"After the latest update to the Google Search App on Android, the users of certain mobile phones are experiencing difficulty in receiving and making calls," announced a Google community manager, Beeping Computer reported.

You may not even realize you have this app installed on your Android phone, but it's typically one of the pre-installed Android apps that comes with your device out of the box. It lets you search the web and check your news feed and use Google Assistant from one convenient place, but it does overlap with other dedicated apps offered by the company.

While Google hasn't confirmed the phones affected by the issue, it looks like this issue mainly affects LG smartphone owners, including users of the LG G7 ThinQ, LG V40 ThinQ and LG Q70, based on complaints found by Bleeping Computer.

How to fix the Google app call block

If you are facing this problem, you should just need to update your Google app. This may happen automatically, but if you want to take care of it yourself check out our guide on how to update Android apps.

However, some users have said they needed to uninstall the Google app to fix the problem. So keep that in mind if you're still unable to use the "phone" part of your smartphone.