God of War Ragnarok — everything we know so far

Teased in 2020, God of War Ragnarok is set to arrive this year, assuming it's development runs on schedule, and will follow on from 2018's God of War, one of the best PS4 games ever.

Set to tap into the power of the PS5, game footage of God of War Ragnarok already look stupendous and hints at Kratos and Atreus exploring more of the Nine Realms of Old Norse mythology.

We can expect to hear more about God of War Ragnarok as the year draws on, likely around the Summer time and into the fall. But in the meantime, here's what we know about God of War Ragnarok so far.

God of War Ragnarok was initially slated for a late 2021 release, but that didn't happen with developer Santa Monic Studio announcing it has pushed the game back into 2022.

No further details of a release date this year were given, but we'd be very skeptical if God of War Ragnarok arrived any earlier than late 2022. It could even be pushed back farther as the developers hone the game to a fine edge.

Sid Shuman, head of PlayStation Studios, explained that Santa Monica Studio want to "deliver the amazing God of War game that we all want to play."

(Image credit: Sony)

Developing a game that'll follow in the footsteps of the stellar God of War no doubts takes a lot of time and polish. So we're happier seeing the game delayed and near-perfect than rushed out.

God of War Ragnarok trailer and story

After much anticipation, we finally have an official reveal trailer for God of War Ragnarok, which was unveiled during the PlayStation Showcase 2021. It shows off the interplay with an older Atreus and his father Kratos. Returning are a familiar cast of characters from 2018's God of War, as well as Thor and Tyr.

But what we can take from this announcement is that the next God of War is a direct sequel to the 2018 game. Spoiler alert: the end of the game sows the seeds for the Old Norse tale of Ragnarok and ends with the Norse god of thunder Thor turning up at Kratos’ house, seemingly seeking revenge for Kratos killing his sons and brother Baldur.

With that in mind, we can expect God of War Ragnarok to see Kratos and his son Atreus, who happens to be the trickster god Loki, travel across the nine realms they didn’t see in the 2018 game. So that’s likely to include Svartalfheim and Asgard, as well as other areas.

And we can expect the combat to have the satisfying mix of chaotic, rapid fire yet surprisingly weighty feel to it, likely with an added depth delivered through the advanced haptic feedback of DualSense controller.

God of War Ragnarok PS5 and PS4

(Image credit: Sony )

God of War Ragnarok will be a cross-platform game, coming on the PS5 and PS4. Whether this will hold back its graphical fidelity will depend on how well Santa Monica Studio can scale the game for both consoles. But the game footage so far looks great.

God of War looked fantastic on the PS4, so we can expect the sequel to look pretty good as well, epically if it comes with a lot pf graphical extras facilitated by the PS5.

Currently, it's very hard to find a healthy PS5 restock, all thanks to a global chip shortage affecting game console and graphics card supply. So keeping God of War Ragnarok across the PlayStation generations could be good for people who've yet to get a PS5.

God of War Ragnarok outlook

(Image credit: Sony)

If God of War Ragnarok does arrive this year and follows in the footsteps of its predecessor in story telling and action, then we could be looking at a new entry into our best PS5 games.

It's a big ask, but there's a lot of talent at Santa Monica Studio, and as a first-party Sony developer, the company could really extract a lot of power out of the PS5 to make God of War Ragnarok a feast for the eyes. Even if that doesn't happen, we're still eager to see where the story goes next, as well as explore more of the Nine Realms.