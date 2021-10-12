Giants vs Dodgers live stream: How to watch the NLDS Game 4 online

Tonight's Giants vs Dodgers live stream will either have San Francisco clinching the first ever playoff series between these two clubs or Los Angeles forcing a game five. The stage is set for a historic MLB live stream.

Giants vs Dodgers live stream The Giants vs Dodgers live stream is today (Oct. 12).

• Time — 9:07 p.m. ET / 6:07 p.m. PT / 2:07 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on TBS via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Giants are entering game four after their second shutout victory of the series. They notched a 4-0 win to open this NLDS, then recorded a 1-0 win Monday night. San Francisco ace Alex Wood lasted just 4.2 innings, but kept L.A off the board along with great outings from relievers Tyler Rogers, Jake McGee and Camilo Doval, Each helped keep the Dodgers' bats silent and 0-for7 with runners in scoring position.

The veteran Evan Longoria provided all the offense in game three with a solo homer in the fifth inning. It's his only hit so far this postseason and just one of three for the Giants in the game.

The Dodgers weren't able to build off whatever it was they had in game two where they scored nine runs. In game three, Albert Pujols led off the third and fifth inning with singles, but both times L.A. couldn't bring him around to score. The Dodgers biggest threat came in the seventh inning, when they put together back-to-back one-out singles, but pinch-hitter Austin Barnes struck out and Mookie Betts followed with a line-out to short.

If the Dodgers offense is looking for a cure-all, then the Giant's game four starter maybe just who they need. Gabe Kapler has tagged Anthony DeSclafani to start tonight. Los Angeles did have one great outing against him in May where they scored 10 runs. In total, DeSclafani went 0-3 against the Dodgers this season in six starts with a 7.22 ERA, his highest against any team this season.

The Dodgers have yet to announce their starter for game four.

How to watch Giants vs Dodgers live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

MLB streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Giants vs Dodgers live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream baseball from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Giants vs Dodgers live streams in the US

In the US, Giants vs Dodgers is going to be broadcast on TBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of best streaming services: Sling TV.

In the U.S., the Giants vs Dodgers game is today (Oct. 12) at 9:07 p.m. ET.

You'll want to get at least Sling Blue + Sports Extra for the post-season, as this $46 per month combo will get you everything you need for the post season with local Fox affiliates (when available), TBS, FS1 and the MLB Network. Want ESPN? Upgrade to the Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra ($61 per month total) for that network.

Sling TV's $46 Sling Blue + Sports Extra is the best option for streaming the whole MLB post-season, with the MLB Network, Fox in select markets, FS1 and the Turner channels including TBS.View Deal

Giants vs Dodgers live streams in the UK

You can watch Giants vs Dodgers live stream across the pond on BT Sport for TBS' coverage of the game.

Giants vs Dodgers will get underway at 2:07 a.m. local BST Wednesday morning.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time, with no need for a lengthy commitment.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Dodgers vs Giants live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can watch Giants vs Dodgers live streams in Canada on SportsNet 1.