Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are down — latest updates

For anyone looking to browse the latest trends on Instagram, chat with their friends on WhatsApp or engage in Facebook, all three services are experiencing a major outage. As of publishing, the services remain offline.

According to DownDetector, as first noticed by our sister-site Techradar, the three largest social media platforms on the internet are facing outages. All sites are owned by Facebook, meaning that the issue is more centralized.

While the Twitter accounts for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were slow to update users, all three services have since put out short statements. Each is a variation of acknowledging the issue and telling users that work is being done to address the issue. Still, there's no news on when this outage will end or why the outage has occurred.

Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdownOctober 4, 2021 See more

We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience!October 4, 2021 See more

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.October 4, 2021 See more

Of course, a flurry of silly memes poking fun at Facebook and its suite of services have begun cropping up, with many lauding Twitter for being active throughout all of this.

When whatsapp , instagram and Facebook , all three are down at the same time Le twitter :#Whatsapp pic.twitter.com/AY0i0nlS8jOctober 4, 2021 See more

As to why the outage has occurred, that has yet to be determined. It's possible that there was a major change being made on the server-side which caused the outage, or potentially a security threat which forced the temporary closure of all sites.

"The ongoing outage of WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook (including Facebook Messenger and Facebook Workplace) highlights that global outages are one of the major downsides of a centralized system," said Matthew Hodgson, CEO of Element, technical co-founder of the Matrix open standard, in a statement to Tom's Guide. Element is a decentralized collaboration and messaging platform and Matrix is an open source API for decentralized communication with end-to-end encryption.

"Centralized apps mean that all the eggs are in one basket. When that basket breaks, all the eggs get smashed. We saw the same last week when Slack went down."

Hodgson argues that a decentralized system is ultimately more reliable as there's no single point of failure.

Still, it's uncertain as to why the outage has occurred, but for Facebook, this news comes at the heels of multiple damning reports. It's likely why #DeleteFacebook is also trending on Twitter.

60 Minutes recently published a report in which a former Facebook employee, Frances Haugen, blew the whistle on internal practices at the company which encouraged the spread of anger-inducing content as a ways to keep up engagement. This, of course, has led to much criticism being lobbed at the company as putting profits over civic health. Facebook, in internal memos, has denied its platform as being used as a tool which led to the Capitol insurrection on January 6 of this year.

The latest news on Facebook comes after the Wall Street Journal reported last month about the company squashing its own research about Instagram and the affect it has on younger users. It's mixed up in now cancelled plans for Facebook to launch Instagram for kids, which caught the alarm of multiple officials and led to lawsuits by attorneys general from 44 states.

The story is developing...